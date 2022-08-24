OUR POSITION: Don’t let the lack of action in the tropics in August fool you into thinking this hurricane season will be a walk in the park.
It’s Aug. 24 and we have not had a single named storm so far this month.
Great news isn’t it? It’s enough to lead someone to think this is going to be a weak hurricane season.
Don’t bet on it.
On Aug. 21, 1992 a tropical storm named Andrew was churning miles off Florida’s eastern coast. Weather watchers 30 years ago lacked the sophisticated equipment we have today that can tell us so much about the potential for a tropical depression to grow into a bad storm.
Thirty years ago today, Andrew surprised everyone by growing into a monster of a hurricane and hitting Florida with 170 mph winds. It is still the biggest, most devastating hurricane to land in Florida.
“I remember I was 13 years old and living in Deep Creek,” said Patrick Fuller, Charlotte County’s emergency management director. “The worst we had here was tropical storm force winds. But, I remember getting up the next day and seeing the reports from Miami-Dade County.”
The reports were staggering.
Hurricane Andrew showed no mercy as it ripped through heavily populated Miami and Fort Lauderdale. When it turned westward and headed for the Louisiana coast it left behind $26.5 billion in damages in Florida — and that’s in 1992 money. There were 26 people killed as a direct result of the hurricane and another 36 died from indirect impacts. More than 50,000 homes were destroyed.
And, guess what? When Andrew hit, it was the first named storm of the 1992 hurricane season. Before that punch in the gut, it had been a calm, disarming hurricane season.
Fuller said Andrew is a good example of never letting your guard down or failing to prepare for a hurricane this year.
“The National Hurricane Center predicts conditions will really change in the next couple of weeks into September,” he said. “September will be the height of the hurricane season and into October.
“Dust and dry air off the coast of Africa and the wind shear have inhibited development of storms,” Fuller said. “Unfortunately, those conditions will change. If you look at the 150-year history of storms, you see (chances for a hurricane) go up in September and October.”
And that’s not to mention the ideal conditions for a big storm with very warm Gulf waters and a favorable Bermuda High.
That’s why Fuller repeats the oft-heard advice to get hurricane supplies and store them for a worst-case scenario. Do the drill that you’ve heard so often about planning an escape route, making plans for pets and shelter if you fear your home will be in danger and do the little things like writing down emergency phone numbers etc.
“It’s only human nature to have a short memory when it comes to storms,” Fuller said about relaxing after such a quiet start to the hurricane season. “But people need to remember it is a six-month season.”
As we recognize the 30-year anniversary of Hurricane Andrew today, and remember its terrible devastation, it’s good to keep in mind Fuller’s words that “it only takes one bad storm ...” You can finish his sentence.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.