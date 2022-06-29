OUR POSITION: Don’t forget. No fertilizer on those lawns this summer.
It might be a good time — with all the late afternoon rain we’ve had — to remind people that fertilizing lawns or landscaping is not allowed in the summer.
Charlotte County’s annual ban on anything containing nitrogen or phosphorous is in place until Sept. 30. The ban is solely to protect our water systems.
Fertilizer runoff from heavy rains can wash into canals, creeks and eventually into the harbor or gulf where they feed aquatic algae. The ordinance has been in place since 2008.
In a recent Hector Flores column in TheDaily Sun, the county administrator quoted Charlotte County Water Quality Manager Brandon Moody as saying the algal growth enabled by excessive nutrients “can cause a reduction in oxygen in the water that can make it difficult for fish and other organisms that need oxygen to survive. It can block out sunlight, which seagrasses needs to be able to grow and thrive. So, it’s important for us to do our part to maintain the balance, which is really what it’s all about in ecosystems like Charlotte Harbor. It’s about balance.”
By cutting out fertilizing in the summer we can all play a role in reducing nutrient runoff and protecting our waterways and aquatic life.
