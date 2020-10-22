OUR POSITION: Don’t let reports of long lines discourage you from voting during this important national election.
Someone opened the gates Monday and the flood of voters responded.
All over America, and especially in Florida, people rushed to cast early ballots in historic numbers. And, they got there early.
Stories of voters showing up as early as 5 a.m. to vote were common. Long lines tailed out the doors and down sidewalks in Port Charlotte, North Port, Sarasota and elsewhere. Similar stories were heard of the huge voter turnout in Miami and the East Coast.
The first day of early voting was popular. According to the Florida Division of Elections more than 366,000 people voted Monday — a new record — and more than 1 million have voted overall with two weeks to go before the election.
In Charlotte County, more than 2,030 people voted on the first day of early voting, to make for a 24.51% voter turnout late Monday afternoon.
In Sarasota County, as of 2 p.m., there had been 3,739 early votes cast.
The early in-person enthusiasm for voting was no surprise considering the high number of mail-in ballots already received. The Sarasota County elections office has received 84,306 vote-by-mail ballots of the 164,685 requested, according to voter outreach manager Rachel Denton. There had been 35,257 mail-in ballots received in Charlotte County.
It’s encouraging to see so many people anxious to vote. This year’s election — fueled by the contentious presidential race between Republican Donald J. Trump and Democrat Joe Biden — has played out on national media and in newspapers for months. Voters appear motivated and that will make for some long lines at the polls.
Tenor Felicien was one of those who stood in line for quite a while Monday in Port Charlotte. But he didn’t mind.
“It’s my duty to come out to vote,” he told Sun reporter Brianna Kwasnik. “I don’t care how long the line is. It feels necessary, especially this year.”
Voters were reporting up to a two-hour wait Monday to cast their ballot — almost unheard of in early voting periods.
But that seemed normal all over the state.
Just to our north, Hillsborough County had more than 24,000 voters show up at early voting sites Monday. Last year they saw 19,000 on the first day of voting. Pinellas County had more than 8,000 vote — almost twice as many as in 2016 on the first day of early voting, according to the Tampa Bay Times.
It was the same all over Florida as thousands waited as long as three hours in Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties to vote, often enduring rain showers.
All elections are important as they give Americans an opportunity that not every nation has — to vote freely for their candidates.
We implore all of you to vote. If you don’t know where the early voting sites are, there is a list:
Charlotte County
7 a.m. — 7 p.m. daily until Nov. 1
• Mac V. Horton West County Annex, 6868 San Casa Drive, Englewood
• Mid County Regional Library, 2050 Forrest Nelson Boulevard, Port Charlotte
• Charlotte County Historic Courthouse, 226 Taylor St., Punta Gorda
Sarasota County
8:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. daily, until Nov. 1
Anderson Building, 4000 Tamiami Trail S., Venice
Biscayne Plaza, 13640 Tamiami Trail, North Port
Shannon Staub Library, 4675 Career Lane, North Port
Sarasota Square Mall, 8201 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota
North Sarasota Library, 2801 Newtown Blvd., Sarasota
Fruitville Library, 100 Apex Road, Sarasota
Bee Ridge Park, 4430 S. Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota
Supervisor of Elections Offices, Terrace Building, 2001 Adams Lane, Sarasota
DeSoto County
8 a.m. — 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday
7 a.m. — 3 p.m. weekends.
Supervisor of Elections Office, 201 E. Oak St., Room 104, Arcadia
