OUR POSITION: If you want to shop on Dearborn Street in Englewood don’t let the road work and detour signs stop you.
“Don’t be afraid of those yellow signs.”
That advice comes from Kathy Wooley, of BASIX on Dearborn Street in Englewood. Her store sells “basic, colorful clothing and vintage and home decor.”
Wooley, like all of Dearborn’s business people, is having to deal with construction and detours off the main street as Sarasota County continues what will likely be a year-long refurbishing of Englewood’s main thoroughfare. It’s a project that was pushed back twice and, despite calls to avoid disrupting the “season,” it will indeed be an obstacle to people wanting to shop in Dearborn’s neighborly businesses or eat in the restaurants or drink in the bars.
But it does not have to be.
As one Dearborn Street patron pointed out, there is plenty of parking still.
Green Street, which runs parallel, a block behind Dearborn, has plenty of parking on the street and in a lot. There is also parking on Coconut Street and in another lot near the end of Dearborn. And, as far as those detours, they are easily navigated if you just follow the signs. Or, you can skip them altogether by taking side streets.
We realize the headaches that might come when season hits. But the weekly farmers markets are still planning to open and the shops — from information we gleaned — plan to keep their hours the same and welcome customers.
“We’re open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday,” Wooley said. “We’ve had smiling customers who tell us they found place to park easily.”
Wooley admitted business has slowed somewhat, but it is a slow time of the year.
“August and September are slow and there is red tide and Covid,” she said. “Plus, it’s hot, hot, hot. People just aren’t really shopping for clothes right now.”
Most business owners are willing to put up with the inconvenience of construction in anticipation of what Dearborn will looking like a year from now.
Englewood Community Redevelopment Agency and Sarasota County teamed up to plan the $1.2 million project that includes a Pioneer Plaza makeover that will see a permanent stage with a band shell, new restrooms, concrete walkways, Dumpster area and lighting.
Work began last week on the first section of Dearborn at Magnolia Street. The area includes shops like The Wild Thang, Culture Coffee, Vino Loco Wines, Joe Maxx Coffee Co., Bobarino’s Pizzeria, Ivy’s on Dearborn and others.
Kitty Cracchiolo, a partner in A Coastal Emporium, said things have slowed a bit but “we’re holding our own.
“People just have to find their way around it. There are plenty of parking spaces, some right in front of businesses, in the 400 block. You can come in on Old Englewood Road if you want and find plenty of parking down toward Lemon Bay,” she said. The Emporium is a sort of several-shops-in-one business where you can find jewelry, coastal items, watches, art, etc.
“It’s an experience,” Cracchiolo said. “We’re not your every day shop.”
Like everyone else, Cracchiolo said she’s looking forward to the completion of the work.
“We’re excited about the improvements,” she said. “We’re looking forward to it.”
And so are we.
Meanwhile, keep shopping Dearborn Street and don’t forget the farmers markets return soon.
