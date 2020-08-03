OUR POSITION: When the next hurricane comes, don't automatically head for a shelter. There may not be room.
If you missed our recent story, you may not know the problems we'll all face if a hurricane hits Southwest Florida this year. The people who normally head for a shelter, sometimes with pets in hand, may have no place to go.
We dodged a bullet this weekend when Hurricane Isaias — which many originally thought would remain a tropical storm as it headed toward Florida — swept a little further east and did not do near the damage it could have to Florida's coastline. We're thankful for that.
But what if the storm had not veered east? Southwest Florida, whose residents have been laser focused on COVID-19 for weeks if not months now, may have been poorly prepared for the destruction and danger it carried in its wind and rain.
People whose homes are in flood zones, or who might be frail, sick or have difficulty taking care of themselves, would normally head for a hurricane shelter. The capacity at those shelters has been drastically reduced, however.
Because of COVID-10 social distancing restrictions, as outlined in our weekend story by Pat Obley, the number of people the shelters can accommodate will be cut in half.
“Our 11 evacuation centers that we can open up simultaneously can hold about 30,000 people,” Ed McCrane, Sarasota County’s emergency management director, told Obley. “This cuts that down to about 15,000. … We have to require everyone to wear a mask inside the building. Increase sanitation. Every school district has assigned more janitorial and custodial staff to each campus. We’re going to need the public’s cooperation. Because of diminished capacity, they need to try to use a shelter as a last resort.”
And that is the message every emergency management director in Southwest Florida — probably in the whole state — is sending. Do not make a shelter your number one option in a hurricane.
Find a neighbor or a family member whose home is suited to withstand a hurricane. Or, evacuate.
“The shelters can never be a first option. They’re not the most pleasant places to be in a good year, let alone a year when there’s a pandemic,” Patrick Fuller, Charlotte County emergency management director, said.
All of Charlotte County’s shelters, typically rated to hold 500 people, will be reduced to half that capacity because of the coronavirus guidelines.
Jeff Tambasco, DeSoto County’s director of emergency management, said he is looking for alternative shelters other than the normally reliable Turner Agri-Civic Center. That means possibly using South Florida State College and/or a local middle school. Tambasco said dealing with COVID-19 and preparing for a storm has his staff exhausted.
That's likely the story in every county along Florida's West Coast.
There may never be another year in our lifetime like the one we're experiencing now. The pandemic's impact has spread beyond the medical and health concerns to political upheaval and an economic crisis. Pile the problems associated with a strong hurricane making a direct hit on Southwest Florida to the challenges we face now and the impact would be devastating.
It's more important than ever to prepare now for a hurricane. And, it's also important to remember, as emergency management has made clear, do not count on a shelter for refuge.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.