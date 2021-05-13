OUR POSITION: There is no reason to panic about the possibility of gas shortages in Southwest Florida.
For those of us who were driving in the 1970s, the memory of long lines at the gas pumps and wanting to fill up the tank are vivid.
In 1973 and again in 1979, drivers faced gas shortages and high prices as the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) got tough and held back its oil to create problems for the U.S.
Many may remember the long lines, or going to the gas station before daylight to be the first in line to pump fuel. In some states, they even resorted to an odd-even rationing system depending on the last digit of your license plate.
Nothing like that is happening now. There is plenty of gas for everyone.
A ransomware attack on the Colonial Pipeline in the Southeast forced a temporary shutdown of that fuel corridor until later this week. That, of course, impacted supplies to several southern states, including Florida. The delivery issues in our state, however, should be limited to northern Florida — the Panhandle and the Jacksonville area. There is no logical reason, we can see, for supplies to our area to be affected.
Despite that, however, there were a handful of gas stations whose supply of fuel ran low Tuesday. They had to shut down for a while but most, if not all, were back in business Wednesday.
There should be no problem getting gas here unless people panic and everyone rushes to the nearest gas pump and fills up their tank and their 5-gallon gas cans. A run on gas like that could cause problems — with or without the shortage caused by the Colonial Pipeline attack.
A ransomware attack is when hijackers hack the system of a company and force it to shut down operations unless they pay a fee. In the case of the Colonial Pipeline, no ransom was paid and the company has been able to work around the hack, although it did cease delivery through the long pipeline for a few days.
The temporary shutdown, according to Patrick DeHaan of Gas Buddy, caused 7% of gas stations in Virginia, 5% in North Carolina and about 4% in Georgia to go without gas for a while. There also were stations in Alabama, South Carolina and Florida where pumps went dry.
The biggest issue was panic buying. DeHaan said gas consumption in the southern states spiked by 40% on Monday. Motorists who worried there would be no gas to get them to work were filling up and topping off tanks unnecessarily and overwhelming the system. Even without the ransomware attack, if everyone decides to fill up all of a sudden, the delivery system can’t meet demand, and there could be shortages.
The White House has formed a task force and the Transportation Department has relaxed rules to allow more flexible delivery of fuel, according to a Washington Post story. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an emergency order Tuesday night that is welcome but not really needed as it mostly dealt with activating the National Guard.
There should be no reason for that — unless, of course, people panic and begin to needlessly fight over gasoline at the pumps.
Don’t panic. Don’t fill up unless you’re going on a trip. There is plenty of gas. Leave some for the next guy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.