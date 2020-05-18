OUR POSITION: It's not just a good idea, it's imperative that anyone who needs elective surgery or who feels ill not hesitate, or fear, going to a local hospital.
If you have had chest pain recently. If you have any unusual bleeding. If you may have fallen and fear a bone may have been broken or fractured. If you have sudden or severe headaches. If you experience arm weakness, difficulties with speech or facial drooping.
If you have experienced any of those things, or any other health-related red flag, get yourself to the hospital. Your life could depend on it. Don't worry about the coronavirus. Hospitals are safe.
That's the message we — and hospitals — want to make clear to anyone who has put off having any sort of medical concern checked out.
"Fear of contracting the COVID-19 virus from hospitals has kept many residents from seeking needed medical care at not only our facility, but hospitals across the nation," said Lori A. Colucci, director of nursing at DeSoto Memorial Hospital.
A moratorium on elective procedures and hold on hospital beds is over. While it was a good idea to reserve space for what many expected to be an overwhelming number of COVID-19 cases, it never happened in Florida.
So, hospitals are open to everyone again. And they need the business.
Some staff was laid off while hospital rooms were emptied. Revenue dried up.
Some hospitals are still not seeing normal business as people afraid of contracting COVID-19 remain reluctant to schedule elective measures. And some with serious symptoms are actually ignoring danger signs rather than go to a hospital ER and risk being exposed to the virus.
The fear became so acute that statistics from virus hot spots like Miami showed people actually died at home rather than call for an ambulance. According to the South Florida Sun Sentinel, records released last week show that in Fort Lauderdale paramedics responding to 911 calls found twice as many people already dead in April than a year earlier.
And, 1,000 fewer people went to an ER in Fort Lauderdale in April compared to a year ago. Those numbers are being seen throughout the state as ER visits have dropped by about 50% since the pandemic began.
Fear of contracting the virus should not be a problem.
In discussions with local hospitals we heard of extraordinary measures to keep patients safe.
Bayfront hospitals in Venice, Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda, for example, are taking great care to sanitize the entire facility while maintaining social distancing, scheduling procedures in advance, controlling access to the building and maintaining patient flow to limit interactions, according to emails seeking information.
Anyone going to a local hospital is screened for the virus. Staff and physicians are also screened. All employees and medical staff wear masks. Access points to the hospital are limited so not just anyone can walk in undetected without being screened.
On top of those protective measures, hospitals are stocking up on test kits and personal protective equipment, medications and all other supplies needed to not only continue to treat COVID-19 but to enable them to perform the normal surgeries and treatment for patients they normally provide.
We're not trying to be a salesperson for the hospitals. We just want you to stay safe and not put your health at risk because you fear getting the virus. There is no better place to be when you are sick or injured than a hospital, and Charlotte, Sarasota and DeSoto counties have some of most caring facilities you can find.
