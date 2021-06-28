OUR POSITION: We won’t get tired of warning those who have rejected getting the COVID-19 vaccination what danger they and their families could be in.
You don’t have to look very far to see the dangers of refusing to be vaccinated for COVID-19.
Manatee County presented a stark and scary example last week of the dangers the virus still represents and how quickly lives can be shattered for those who are not vaccinated.
The Manatee County Information Technologies Department was hit hard by the virus when six employees who worked together were stricken with the virus in just days. Two of them died. Three were hospitalized. The sixth was fine. He was the only one who had been vaccinated.
The spread of the virus in that Manatee County office was so swift — and deadly — the county evacuated the office for the time being.
Doesn’t that make a point? And, to further stress the importance of all age groups needing to protect themselves, the six employees in Manatee County who were stricken were as young as early 30s.
While there is no proof yet, many believe the COVID-19 that killed the two Manatee County employees was the new Delta variant that originated in India. It is highly contagious and perhaps even more deadly than the COVID-19 virus that has swept through the United States these past 18-or-so months.
There is evidence everywhere you look how the lack of vaccinations means it’s more likely you can catch the virus. Missouri has been in the news lately because of two counties — Linn and Livingston — where the vaccination rates are less then 30%, or worse for those under age 30. Some hospitals in Missouri are so suddenly swamped with patients they are considering moving some to other locations. And, one nurse was quoted as saying many of the cases are teens or people in their 20s.
William Lee, vice president of science at Helix, which contracts with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to track Delta and other mutations of the virus says the new variant is very contagious and is spreading quickly.
But, the good news is, health officials say the same vaccines Americans have been able to receive will protect you against the variant.
It’s worrisome that vaccinations in Charlotte County are down to about 200 or less a day. But, at the same time, the good news is about 64% of eligible people in Charlotte County have been vaccinated. Sarasota County also has proven its desire for the vaccine with 63.6% of its population vaccinated.
DeSoto County residents, however, prefer to roll the dice it seems. Only 38.6% of its population has rolled up its sleeves and accepted the vaccine. Why, is anyone’s guess.
It’s still relatively easy to get vaccinated, even as counties and the state have pretty much closed down any large-scale vaccination centers.
Most private pharmacies like Publix, Walgreens, CVS and Walmart are offering the shots — usually on a walk-in basis. To save time, however, we would suggest calling ahead for times the vaccine is available.
In Charlotte County, you can get the vaccine at the county health department, 1100 Loveland Boulevard. And, students can be vaccinated at Murdock Middle School with a first dose on July 17 and a second dose Aug. 7, from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.
There is just no good excuse to take your chances and not be vaccinated.
