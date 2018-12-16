OUR POSITION: Charlotte County commissioners are right to take a long look at a proposed development in eastern Charlotte County, but their eventual decision is pretty clear.
We’ve long considered the current makeup of the Charlotte County Commission to be strong. There are some who would say, and we would not argue, that the five sitting commissioners are the best group in recent history as far as being thoughtful, working together and formulating a vision for the county.
So their decision this week to postpone any action on a proposed housing development in eastern Charlotte County was wise. There is much to consider before approving a proposal of this magnitude.
According to a Sun story Thursday by Betsy Calvert, local citrus farmer George Winslow wants to build houses on a good portion of land now farmed by Citrus Creek Grove. The land is zoned now for only one house per 10 acres, or one per five gross acres in a formula that is complex for even the best county land attorney.
The idea being discussed, simply put, would be to take about 450 of the farm’s 900 acres to build up to 900 homes. There would be a requirement to leave a 500-foot-wide corridor to allow wildlife to trek back and forth to neighboring conservation areas. The plan would also include building its own sewer plant. Winslow said the company he is co-owner of would probably keep 300 or so acres to continue raising citrus.
The request is simply a matter of survival. Citrus is no long a guaranteed money maker. Disease and foreign competition have impacted the market and Winslow doesn’t want to put all his eggs in one basket.
The problem, according to commissioners, is the sprawl a 900-home development in that area of the county would create. Commissioners’ comments included that the development would have “long-term ramifications,” and that it would “change the character out there for decades to come.”
Commissioners were worried, and rightly so, about county services to the potential development. Fire and police service for example. The county’s 2050 plan was mapped out to avoid sprawl in that corner of the county.
All those concerns are legitimate.
But, what no one spoke about was the impact Babcock Ranch is already having on eastern Charlotte County.
The county left the proverbial barn door open when it approved the massive solar city called Babcock Ranch. And, while Babcock is mostly self-contained with its school, shopping and other amenities not always found in a development, it has indeed been a game-changer for that area.
Approving this concept would just be the first step of several Winslow would have to take before the development breaks ground. There are a number of opportunities for the plan to be scuttled before it becomes a reality — and that would likely be years away.
Winslow has a right to try to maximize the value of his land. His offer of creating open space in the development, a wildlife corridor and a sewer plant show he has taken a thoughtful approach to the plan.
We applaud commissioners for taking a cautious approach as they study the impact of the development. But in the end, there appears to be only one fair decision and that is to allow what may be just one more of several eastern Charlotte County developments to come in the next few decades.
