OUR POSITION: The discovery of Brian Laundrie’s body threatens to bring an unfulfilling end to the Gabriella “Gabby” Petito saga.
Two young people are dead. Their families devastated. Law enforcement left scratching their heads with questions unanswered.
The only possible path to ever understanding any of the Gabby Petito/ Brian Laundrie story is in a notebook that may or may not be salvageable and may or may not have clues as to what happened in Wyoming and here. The only other possible clues may lie with Laundrie’s parents, who were the last people to talk to him before he disappeared. What they know, if anything, is still unknown to the public and, seemingly, to law enforcement.
Gabby’s parents, Nichole and James Schmidt, and Joseph and Tara Petito, have agonized and grieved for weeks and waited for some closure, which they may or may not have now with so many questions unanswered. They have channeled their grief into the Gabby Petito Foundation.
Chris and Roberta Laundrie have been put through their own personal hell as they waited to hear of their son’s fate while dealing with protests in front of their Wabasso Avenue home in North Port for weeks. All the while they have, as far as the public knows, kept quiet about anything they learned from their son before he disappeared.
It seems too early to say it’s over. But, for all practical purposes, the story that captivated the nation, even the world, for weeks seems to have come to a terrible end. But it won’t stop speculation and talk and memories of a couple that once seemed so in love and captivated with each other as they toured the U.S., documenting every stop with social media posts that caught the attention of thousands, maybe even millions.
The questions of what happened could haunt our memories forever:
Did Brian Laundrie kill Gabby? All the circumstantial evidence says so, but there has been no real proof revealed. Could someone else have strangled her in Wyoming?
What turned the couple’s seemingly storybook relationship bad? The couple was stopped and investigated after a confrontation was reported to police.
What did Gabby do the few days Brian flew back to North Port, reportedly to close a storage shed?
How did Brian’s parents react when he showed up driving Gabby’s van, without her?
Did Brian reveal any information about Gabby during a camping trip to Fort DeSoto Park with his parents? What was that trip all about?
Did anyone but his parents see Brian in North Port after Gabby was reported missing and the police began investigating?
It’s time for the protesters and gawkers to leave Wabasso Avenue. There is no reason so stay. Leave Chris and Roberta Laundrie to sort through their sorrow and the chaos of the past few weeks together, alone.
One thing we know and that is how hard law enforcement worked to solve this case — hoping for a better ending as they combed swamps and forests looking for Brian Laundrie and any clues as to what happened in Wyoming.
The FBI, which has been mostly transparent and available to discuss the case, lauded the North Port Police Department for its help. Anyone who has criticized North Port law enforcement should rethink their words. North Port police have worked overtime and exhausted every lead they had.
Other law enforcement officials from Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, Florida Wildlife and others have worked to form a massive team that spent maybe a hundred hours or more combing the land for Brian Laundrie.
We hope someday we will have more answers and that the truth did not die with Laundrie.
