OUR POSITION: Florida is a dangerous state for pedestrians and motorcycle riders.
Kids across our Florida communities have returned to campuses and classrooms for the 2022-23 school year.
That prompts the need for fresh reminders to be careful and to slow down in school zones, near school bus stops and crosswalks where students and parents are walking to school.
Laws in Florida (and many other states) will double fines and potentially give drivers penalty points on their licenses for speeding and other moving violations near schools or stopped buses.
We need to be especially careful and cautious around bus stops and before and after school when kids are arriving and leaving campuses.
Florida traffic laws require cars to stop when buses are stopped and have their flag up indicating children are exiting and entering the vehicle. Drivers on the opposite side of the road from where a bus stop must also stop if the vehicle flag is up unless it is on a divided highway.
Drivers throughout our communities also need to be mindful and aware of other pedestrians, cyclists and motorcycle riders on our streets.
The Governors Highway Safety Association projects there were 7,485 pedestrian deaths in traffic crashes in 2021, according to preliminary data.
That is up 11.5% from 2020 and the highest in 40 years, according to the multi-state traffic safety group.
In Florida, GHSA projects there were 899 pedestrian deaths in 2021. That is up 20.7% from 2020 when there were 716 pedestrian fatalities linked to traffic wrecks.
Florida isn’t alone. Georgia saw a 45.6 increase in pedestrian deaths last year. Mississippi and Louisiana saw 41.8% and 43.4% increases in pedestrian traffic deaths last year, respectively.
Between 2011 and 2020, there were 6,106 deadly pedestrian accidents, according to the National Highway Safety Administration. Most of the accidents happened at night and only California had more pedestrian fatalities than Florida. Only New Mexico had a higher per capita rate of deadly accidents, according to NHSA.
Police in Sarasota and other communities have set up high visibility enforcement zones along well-traveled corridors and near schools to help reinforce the safety push.
Sarasota police and other departments also remind bicyclists and pedestrians to obey traffic laws and be aware of their surroundings and passing vehicles. The proverbial safety road runs both ways.
There has also been a recent rise in motorcycle accidents throughout the region and states. It feels like every week there is another serious or fatal accident involving a motorcycle up and down Florida’s gulf coast.
Florida is one of the most dangerous states for motorcycle riders, according to NHSA and other groups.
The state saw 5,477 fatal motorcycle crashes between 2011 and 2020. In 2020, 18% of deadly traffic accidents involved motorcyclists in Florida. That is higher than the 14.4% national average, according to the federal agency.
Drivers need to be aware of motorcycles, scooters, bikes and in retiree-heavy Florida golf carts. Our continued growth both regionally and statewide will mean more vehicles, pedestrians, bikes and motorcycles on roadways.
The key is to have patience, slow down in school zones and pedestrian heavy areas and remember to be mindful of other vehicles — of all shapes and sizes — on our Florida roadways.
Some of our communities and major transportation corridors are built for cars and efficient movement of traffic. As Florida grows and our hometowns and adopted hometowns become more dense and populated, we will have to plan better for pedestrians, especially around schools and in areas designation for walkability and tourism promotion.
