OUR POSITION: The state is making is easier for craftsmen to do some work that previously required them to qualify for and buy a license.
We remember a call way back when a painter who had moved to Charlotte County from “up North” was livid that he had to pay for a license to put paint on a roller and do his job.
He should be happier now.
Just before Hurricane Ian, a Legislature-approved change in laws came into practice that allows several professions to work without applying for a license.
Charlotte County commissioners approved Ordinance 2022-054 on Nov. 8 — just in time to allow help for all the Hurricane Ian repairs.
No longer will someone have to have a license to do:
• Acoustical and insulation work
• Asphalt paving and coating
• Ceramic tile, terrazzo and marble
• Put up a fence
• Clean up a job site
• Perform commercial landscaping
• Painting
• Treat the water in a swimming pool/spa
Workers must still be required to obtain a local business tax receipt from the County Tax Collector’s office for conducting business in the county, according to an email from the Charlotte DeSoto Building Industry Association. And, permits will still be required for asphalt paving and fences through the Building Department.
Truth be told, there were plenty of violations of the previous requirement by those who worked and were paid “under the table.” The new law just makes it legal to do what was likely being done every day.
We agree with the decision, however. Most all of these jobs, while requiring plenty of skill, do not rise to the level of potential harm or injury because of shoddy workmanship.
Making it more cumbersome and expensive for workers to make a living doing what they have likely done all their lives made little sense to start with.
