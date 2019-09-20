OUR POSITION: On balance, we’d rather not.
First off, a tip of the cap to the North Port Police Department for taking a creative approach to community policing with its “drug house” lawn sign stunt.
It generated positive publicity.
It sent a message to bad guys and, most importantly, upstanding neighbors concerned about potentially illegal activity in their neighborhood.
An initial story Wednesday in the Sun^p was picked up by local and national TV news and spread who knows where by social media. By Wednesday afternoon the city of North Port’s social media site had gotten 100,000 page views.
Well played.
The police made their point. They got the public’s attention.
And now, enough.
Not to get too touchy-feely, but we’re not entirely comfortable with public shaming of individuals — especially those who’ve only been arrested and not convicted. Humans naturally make assumptions, but shouldn’t we maintain a posture of presumed innocence?
Besides, a sign on the front lawn marks all who live in the house, not just those accused of a crime.
Then also, in the public eye, a yard sign may mark an entire neighborhood with the sin of proximity. Red-lining a community with a scarlet letter, if you will. Not especially great for home sales.
Nevertheless …
North Port’s new Police Chief Todd Garrison announced this week his department would begin posting lawn signs outside the homes of people arrested on drug charges.
One went up Tuesday. It said, “This Drug House Closed for Business. Compliments of the North Port Police Department.”
On its Twitter account, the Police Department posted a photo of the house along with this message: “Drug dealers, it’s a ‘sign’ of things to come. Tuesday morning, members of the Special Response Team & the Special Enforcement Team executed a narcotics search warrant at 1932 Waltrip St. As a result, two arrests involving meth, cocaine, and violation of probation.”
Garrison told the Sun^p the intent was to send a message:
“It lets people know we are serious. It also tells would-be customers they need to go away.”
In addition, city spokesman Josh Taylor said, “We try to let people know that what’s going on in their neighborhoods and that their police department is responsive, and this was a unique way of doing that.”
Points made.
Again, though, there’s that pesky “presumption of innocence.”
As one person noted in a comment on the Sun’s^p Facebook page, “There could be innocent family members living in the same house.” Maybe kids who have to weather insults in school.
Another person thought the posting would be a “deterrent for would-be newcomers.
“I wouldn’t want to buy a house on that street.”
Then there’s the slippery slope argument. First, drug arrests. Next, sex offenders or sex-offense suspects? Tax evaders?
More points made.
All those points weighed, our take is that, while the sign-posting feels good, it just doesn’t feel right.
More preferable, maybe, is the tactic taken by city police a couple of years back when officers staged a block party with corn hole and barbecue outside a suspected drug house. It worked.
Now, that was really clever.
