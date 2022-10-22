OUR POSITION: Danny Duncan continues to do good deeds for his hometown.
We’ve written about Danny Duncan before. The YouTuber doesn’t need publicity.
A Lemon Bay High grad, who’s made a small fortune with videos of his crazy antics and stunts which millions have seen, grew up in Englewood and seems to have more than an affinity for the place.
And, he’s certainly not the only person who has helped those in need after Hurricane Ian smashed Southwest Florida.
Yet his sincerity in doing all he can for residents in hard-hit West Charlotte County deserves a tip of the hat.
In a recent Daily Sun story, we wrote about his return after Ian and talked with him about the destruction he saw and how he is trying to help in any small — or big — way he can.
He uses Protogy TV to record and show his 6.8 million fans the damage and reach out to them for any help they might provide. The video is called “Hurricane Ian Destroyed My Hometown!”
It features Gov. Ron DeSantis, President Joe Biden and then focuses on people who have lost everything. So far it has close to 4 million views on YouTube.
But he’s done more than make a video. After the hurricane swept across the state and headed for the Carolinas, Duncan and members of his crew flew to Georgia and bought supplies, generators, water and tarps and drove to Englewood, according to our story.
Duncan has invested in his hometown — planning a mini-golf course among his endeavors — and was pleased to see his buildings were not heavily damaged. But the devastation he saw to other buildings and businesses was stunning.
The Daily Sun story chronicled some of Duncan’s deeds, like taking one of the generators to a man who had no power and needed electricity for a breathing machine.
Besides sharing the hurricane’s damage and the plight of so many Floridians in his video, Duncan has designed a black T-shirt and hoodie that he plans to sell and use the proceeds to further help those in need. Duncan’s Florida Charity black T-shirts are $30 and come in all sizes and the hoodie is $50.
“My manager set it up and 100% of the proceeds will go back to Englewood for Hurricane Ian relief,” Duncan told The Daily Sun.
So far, working with Brian Faro and the Englewood Chamber of Commerce Leadership Alumni to boost its recovery fund, Duncan has raised several thousand dollars.
His video fans see one crazy dude, but the people in Englewood have come to know another side of Danny Duncan — one of a hometown boy who has never forgotten his roots and who truly seems to care about the people here.
You can tell how much he cares when you talk to him — as Daily Sun staffer Elaine Allen-Emrich did — and he says “it’s just heartbreaking to see so many people displaced.”
For more information about Duncan or how to help Hurricane Ian survivors, visit www.dannyduncan69.com.
Thanks Danny for never forgetting the people of Englewood.
