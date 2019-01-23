OUR POSITION: Relief is finally in sight.
Wait! Is that a flicker of light we see at the end of the long, dark tunnel of River Road?
Apparently so.
Sarasota County announced last month this major road widening project would be moved ahead significantly.
It’s a big deal. And, from our vantage point, the announcement really didn’t get the publicity it deserved.
So turn on the Klieg lights:
The starting date for the build-out of River Road has been shifted forward by three years. Instead of waiting until 2024 to begin building a new and much-improved four-lane road between U.S. 41 and Interstate 75, the project is now due to begin in 2021.
Mark your calendar. It’s just two years away.
This is a big deal considering River Road has been the region’s first or second priority for decades.
(For years, the widening of the U.S. 41 Bypass in Venice occupied the top spot on the state’s road-funding priority list. The first segment of that project is now finished, with the second leg about to get underway.)
As for River Road, the state shifted promised funding from the 2024 budget to 2021. That means two legs of North River Road can be done simultaneously.
Sarasota County will pay for one: the section from a spot near the widened U.S. 41 intersection to the West Villages Parkway intersection. Sarasota County had previously committed $24 million to that segment, a distance of just over 1 mile. It will be widened from two to four lanes.
Meanwhile, the state will widen the stretch from West Villages to the interstate. That portion, roughly 4 miles long, is expected to cost more than $41 million.
Applause is due to those who have moved this critical project forward after so many years of talk and strategizing.
River Road is the Englewood interstate connector, a critical hurricane evacuation for the entire Cape Haze peninsula, including portions of Sarasota and Charlotte counties. It is a major commuter route for locals from Cape Haze and the western area of North Port, and it is the gateway for snowbirds and tourists. Plus, with the 25,000-home West Villages gaining momentum just off River Road, the gateway’s importance is growing. When the Atlanta Braves move into their new spring training home in West Villages – one game at the end of this season, then a full schedule plus year-round activities for the next three decades – the need for a wider, safer road will become even more critical.
The road-widening project was made possible by a deal in which the state took over responsibility for River Road (previously a county road) and Sarasota County assumed the state’s responsibility for Midnight Pass Road and Stickney Point Road, which run from U.S. 41 to Siesta Key.
In the formal road-swap deal, the county retained responsibility for the southern portion of River Road, from U.S. 41 to Winchester Boulevard and Dearborn Street in Englewood. That’s unfortunate but, we believe, necessary to move ahead on the northern section, which is busier and, in our eyes, more treacherous. And splitting the overall project into segments did actually bring a significant result.
When the announcement of the earlier construction schedule came last month, County Commissioner Charles Hines gave it the appropriate spin: “To take River Road from where it was two years ago to what just happened is unbelievable. Everyone should be doing back-flips over this.”
Yes. A big deal. Flashes of light in the distance.
And, yes, construction may be a major hassle. Afterwards, though, a smooth cruise in the country.
