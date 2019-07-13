Charlotte Harbor, FL (33980)

Today

Locally heavy thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 74F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Locally heavy thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 74F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall may reach one inch.