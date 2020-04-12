This Easter may seem a little different to you.
There have been no mass gatherings of children frolicking on lawns to pick up colorful eggs. Only a few people will don Easter bonnets to attend live church services.
The anxiety of the coronavirus pandemic hangs over us like a heavy fog. Restrictions and recommendations from health officials are limiting interactions and social distancing is making it difficult to participate in any event.
The greatest celebration in the Christian religion remains, however, a day of joy for believers.
Today is savored as a time to recognize the miracle of Christ’s resurrection from death after he died on the cross to erase mankind’s sins. The Bible says Jesus suffered and died and was placed in a tomb. The scripture says Romans, fearing Jesus’ followers would steal His body to make it appear He overcame death, ordered a huge stone to be rolled in front of the tomb. Soldiers were sent to guard it.
Nevertheless, the Bible says, when his followers visited the tomb they found the stone rolled away. His body was missing.
According to scripture, Jesus later appeared to his disciples. He showed them the marks made by nails in his flesh. He broke bread with them and then left them, ascending into Heaven to be with his Father God.
The power of the resurrection was so overwhelming that the disciples spread the word throughout the land — their belief so strong they willingly gave up their own lives to testify of Christ rising from the dead.
The resurrection is the basis of Christians’ belief and hope for forgiveness and life after death.
That hope supersedes any earthly trials — even COVID-19.
Many are struggling with fear today, worried of catching the virus or concerned for a loved one who may be sick or vulnerable.
On top of that obvious fear is the gloom that has set in for many who have lost their job. The depression so many may be dealing with as they are instructed to stay home can be numbing. Little or no interaction with friends. No forms of entertainment.
It is indeed a dreary time for all.
But we cannot forget the message of hope that is found throughout the Bible — and punctuated by the resurrection.
Romans 8:24-25 . . .Now hope that is seen is not hope. For who hopes for what he sees? But if we hope for what we do not see, we wait for it with patience.
We may not seen an end to our crisis right now, but it will come. Our lives will be normal again.
Proverbs 13:12 Hope deferred makes the heart sick.
If we have no hope for better days, it can make us as sick as any virus.
Romans 8:24-25 Hope saves
Romans 5:1-2 Hope cheers.
Hebrews 6:18-19 Hope secures us.
Romans 15:13 Hope fills.
Whether you are Christian, you can take these words from the Bible and embrace them today. They offer us comfort in what lies ahead in the next few weeks, or months, as the world battles this killer that has seemingly invaded every city and hamlet in the world.
Let the Easter message resonate in your life and shine a light through the darkness that is creeping into our hearts each time we hear of more deaths from coronavirus.
There is hope and hope will win out.
