OUR POSITION: For people of the Jewish and Christian faiths, this weekend is one of the most important and most celebrated.
Easter egg hunts and the cute pictures they can produce are common this time of the year. Still, the passion of the season is not lost but embraced by Christians and those of the Jewish faith.
Today, Christians here and all over the world, celebrate Jesus’ awakening from death as told in the holy scriptures of the Bible. Many will leave their homes before sunrise to participate in Easter services in churches, parks and on beaches.
Jesus’ death by crucifixion, his return to life and his exit from the tomb three days later are the foundation of the Christian religion. The Bible says Jesus then revealed himself to his disciples, who were astonished at his resurrection.
Jesus eventually left Earth to ascend into heaven, leaving his disciples to spread the word of his coming back from the dead and his offer of everlasting life to all who believe in him. The disciples never wavered from their beliefs despite the consequences of ridicule and cruel fates they suffered as a result of their teachings and beliefs. It is their faith and willingness to die for it that many point to as evidence of Jesus’ life after death, as witnessed by them.
Holy communion and baptisms are part of many Christian services Saturday evening and Sunday. Communion is a tradition that follows the teachings of the last supper Jesus experienced with his disciples and mimics the breaking of bread and drinking of wine (or, often, grape juice) which are symbols of Jesus’ body and blood.
Friday evening at sundown began the Jewish festival of Passover.
The seven-day celebration is derived from the Book of Exodus in the Bible and the Haggadah in which the Israelites were led by Moses and freed from slavery in Egypt.
Ten plagues, according to the Bible, were placed upon Egyptians — with the 10th being the death of their first-born son. To avoid the plague themselves, Israelites used lamb’s blood to mark their doors. That symbol instructed God to “pass over” them — giving the holiday its name.
Now, the holiday is recognized through both personal, at-home celebrations and large community gatherings.
The religious celebrations should be, can be, a period of renewal for Christians and Jews. This time of the year calls for a renewed energy, a renewal of faith and commitment to serving and living a life that replicates the teachings of the Bible and the paths followed by Jesus and Moses.
