OUR POSITION: It’s a reality that political policy can have economic repercussions.
Los Angeles County has banned travel to Florida over passage of the controversialParents Rights in Education (or “Don’t Say Gay”) bill that restricts public schools from teaching about sexual orientation and gender identity especially at early elementary school grades.
Kate Brown, the Democratic governor of Oregon, and Eric Adams, the Democratic mayor of New York City, have also criticized the Florida law which is backed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.
“In Oregon, we say ‘gay’,” said Brown in criticizing the Florida law which DeSantis argues is about parental rights.
This is the current reality of the intersection of politics, tourism and economics — in Florida and across the country.
Democratic elected officials, grassroots progressives activists or diversity and inclusion-focused corporations such as Disney, Starbucks Nike are quick to condemn and sometimes boycott states that enact conservative measures that touch on contentious issues such as abortion, LGBTQ rights and immigration.
They hope to punish Florida and DeSantis for the bill they view as anti-LGBTQ by hitting the state’s $21 billion tourism sector. Officials in Los Angeles, New York or Oregon certainly won’t turn down some of visitors, meetings and their spending if they can take a bite out of Florida’s tourism juggernaut.
Similar boycott and threats of boycotts have been launched against Texas and Idaho over laws that restrict most abortion after six weeks.
Of course, the left is not alone in its boycotts and threats of boycotts against states that might offend their political and social sensibilities.
Conservatives will do the same thing with some of their economic decisions just not with the same backing from corporate brands and media attention for their efforts.
The social unrest, protests and perceptions and realities of lawlessness and violence in big cities such as Chicago, New York and Portland has impacted tourism and meetings in those cities also. People will go where they feel welcome. That holds true for progressives, conservatives, the LGBTQ community, businesses and everyone in between.
The lesson for both sides of the aisle is that elections and political agenda have consequences. Some of those consequences includes impacts on economic development site selections, tourism, conventions and meetings.
These impacts should not necessarily dictate public policy but they should not be summarily dismissed. We live in a market-driven, capitalist system and those will have intersections public policy decisions.
The political partisans and advocates will stress principles should outweigh economic politics and profits.
But the economic dynamic plays out every day in Washington, state capitals and city halls. Those with money and influence always have more access, lobbyists and campaign contributions to both political parties driving their cause.
That’s why defense contractors, real estate developers, hospitals and pharmaceutical companies have more sway than say mental health and homeless advocates.
Money always talks in our system — like it or not.
That includes Disney and other major brands trying to flex their political muscles in opposition to the controversial bill as well as Democratic states and cities nixing meetings in Florida.
There are also financial motivations on both sides of contentious issues such as “Don’t Say Gay”, abortion and immigration beyond the public policy impacts.
Republicans and Democrats, Donald Trump, Joe Biden, Ron DeSantis and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez all have something in common when it comes to issues such as abortion, LGBTQ or transgender rights or the country’s racial divide.
They all are equal opportunity fundraisers and will use divisive issues to mobilize their base and raise money.
The tidal wave of fundraising emails from both sides during a controversy is ample testament.
Again, the reality of politics and public policy is money talks. It can’t be ignored.
