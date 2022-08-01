You may have already pulled evidence of the upcoming 2022 election from you mailbox. If not, perhaps you’ve seen some television commercials telling you who not to vote for.

Yes, it’s an election year and the turnout to fill seats in Congress, state legislatures, city councils, county commissions and other elected offices should be heavy. The primary election is Aug. 23 and it’s an important one because many of the races will be decided there because of so many contests where Republicans have no competition in the general election. The General Election is Nov. 8.


