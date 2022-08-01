You may have already pulled evidence of the upcoming 2022 election from you mailbox. If not, perhaps you’ve seen some television commercials telling you who not to vote for.
Yes, it’s an election year and the turnout to fill seats in Congress, state legislatures, city councils, county commissions and other elected offices should be heavy. The primary election is Aug. 23 and it’s an important one because many of the races will be decided there because of so many contests where Republicans have no competition in the general election. The General Election is Nov. 8.
There are several races — including County Commission contests in Charlotte County and all School Board races — where the primary is open to all voters whether they are Republican, Democrat or Independent.
If you haven’t already voted by mail, you can still request a mail-in ballot if you do so before Aug. 13. If you requested a mail-in ballot in 2020 and did not specify it was for that year only, you should have received a mail-in ballot for 2022 by now. Mail-in ballots must be received by 7 p.m., Aug. 23 to be counted for the Primary Election. It’s a good idea to mail your ballots at least a week in advance.
And, of course, be sure to sign your mail-in ballot.
If you rather vote in person, and don’t want to wait until Aug 23, early voting starts soon.
DeSoto County early voting
Early voting for the Primary Election runs from Aug. 8-20 at the Supervisor of Elections Office, 201 E. Oak Street, Room 104, Arcadia.
8 a.m. — 4:30 p.m. Monday — Friday.
7 a.m. — 3 p.m. Weekends.
Charlotte County early voting
Early voting for the August 23, Primary Election in Charlotte County runs Aug. 8-21, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at these locations:
Mid-County Library, 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd.
Punta Gorda Courthouse, 225 Taylor St.
Mac V. Horton West County Annex, 6868 San Casa Drive
Sarasota County early voting
Early voting for the August 23, Primary Election goes from August 13-21, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily at the following locations:
North Port Elections Office, Biscayne Plaza, 13640 Tamiami Trail, North Port
North Sarasota Public Library, 2801 Newtown Blvd., Sarasota
Fruitville Public Library, 100 Apex Road, Sarasota
The Devyn Event Center, 7113 South Tamiami Trail, Sarasota
There are some new laws in Florida this year that pertain to registering to vote.
To update your name, party or address in your voter registration, or to make a new request for a vote-by-mail ballot you must include additional information to identify yourself. That information should include a Florida driver’s license number, Florida ID card number or the last four digits of your Social Security number.
Also, if you were used to putting your mail-in ballots in a drop box, be aware the Legislature changed where those boxes will be. Drop boxes will only be available at early voting sites when they are open and at supervisor of election offices.
We hope you plan to vote in this very important election.
