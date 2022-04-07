OUR POSITION: The rhetoric and divisive warring between Republicans and Democrats are not helping the state or the nation.
There have been times when Gov. Ron DeSantis and his supporters’ aggressive rhetoric has been rightfully scrutinized and questioned for its impact on the already noxious political discourse and worsening social divides.
But that road goes both ways — and both sides need to temper their selective political outrages.
Democrats and progressives critical of DeSantis over the “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” COVID vaccine mandates or critical race theory should be held to the same standards of decorum and discourse as the conservative governor.
Actor and progressive activist Ron Perlman, best known for the “Hell Boy” movies and “Sons of Anarchy,” posted a video on Twitter March 29 calling DeSantis a “f----g Nazi pig” and “piece of s—t” over the so-called ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill.
The DeSantis-backed measure imposes state rules and restrictions on Florida public schools teaching about sexual orientation and gender identity.
The comments from Perlman, who has more than 1.1 million followers on Twitter, come after Florida Agriculture Secretary Nikki Fried compared DeSantis to Adolf Hitler in January. Fried is a Democratic gubernatorial hopeful looking to unseat DeSantis next year.
“He is doing everything possible to take power away from local governments, taking away people’s abilities to protest, making it harder to vote, talking about, you know, banning books,” Fried said in a National Public Radio interview.
“That’s what dictators do. Instead of listening and trying to govern with the people, he is trying to govern over the people, and, you know, that, I’m sorry, I’m a student of history, too. I saw the rise of Hitler.”
The host asked Fried if she was comparing DeSantis to Hitler.
“In a lot of ways, yes,” she said. “I have studied Hitler and how he got to power, you know, wanting his own militia.”
These statements are not in a vacuum on social media where name calling and rhetorical vitriol are in ample supply. But prominent and elected voices comparing DeSantis to Hitler or conservatives to Nazis deserve scrutiny and necessary condemnations.
We believe there is a proverbial “silent majority” that want to see a more civil discourse from our elected officials and advocates from both sides. They want problems solved rather than politics centered on divisive profiteers and partisan fundraising.
We desperately need to raise the level of discourse and change the political landscape from name-calling and partisan battle lines.
That includes calling out DeSantis when he appears to be too focused on bolstering his 2024 credentials on Fox News.
It also includes calling out the governor’s critics when they cross lines with over-the-top Hitler comparisons or encourage harm.
But we do not want to see DeSantis, his allies or his most vociferous critics censored or restricted for their remarks. The answer to our sour and divisive social discourse is not censorship and fewer voices. Silencing our political rivals is too often the knee-jerk reaction.
Rather, we need the governor and his critics, whether they are in Hollywood or here in Florida, to lift their rhetoric. We need voters to make that a priority in primaries and general elections.
We need the media to scrutinize and fact check statements and press those making them to back up their assertions. We also need to see change in the media landscape away from cable news partisanship, partisan social media trolls and selective condemnations and outrages.
It needs to be a concerted and bipartisan effort.
The divisions make it harder for compromise and coalition building on issues such as health care, policing, immigration and tax reforms. There are well-heeled interests who don’t want compromise or solutions on those issues or scrutiny of other issues and ethical entanglements.
Social media and cable news sniping are a distracting noise.
Otherwise, we will continue to see the trash-talking and divisions from both sides — and to the detriment.
