OUR POSITION: North Port girl brings down the house with “America’s Got Talent” performance.
Luciano Pavarotti, the mega-star Italian tenor, was a large man with a heavy, dark beard and a booming operatic voice, best known for his version of “Nessun Dorma,” the show-stopping aria from Pucchini’s “Turandot.”
If you knew so little about opera that you couldn’t tell a Wagner from a Verdi, chances are you’d recognize the classic “Nessun Dorma,” thanks to the great Pavarotti.
Well, move over, maestro. There’s a new kid in town.
Literally. Her name is Emanne Beasha. She’s a cute, petite 10-year-old from North Port.
On Tuesday night, North America witnessed Emanne’s immense vocal beauty as she stunned the audience and judges on the TV show “America’s Got Talent.”
When she first opened her mouth in song, the pint-sized Pavarotti brought gasps from the audience. With the last note came cheers from the crowd and all-thumbs-up from the panel of judges facing her.
“I mean seriously, that was unbelievable,” said the notorious curmudgeon, Simon Cowell, a judge and the talent show’s producer. “You are absolutely fantastic.”
“You’re a star, you know?” said judge Gabrielle Union.
“Your life is never going to be the same,” added judge Howie Mandel.
Amazing!
Of course, regular readers of the Sun are already familiar with the kid America heard for the first time Tuesday night.
Emanne Beasha — known to her family as “EB” — has been a regular in the pages of this newspaper.
You might say, we’re longtime fan boys and girls.
Emanne’s mother is an American citizen and her father a native of Jordan. Emanne was born in Jordan and for years split time between Dubaii in the United Arab Emirates and North Port. Her grandmother, Dianne Ruffel, lives in the Heron Creek community.
Three years ago, Emanne first stepped up to the plate to sign “The Star-Spangled Banner” at a Tampa Bay Rays spring training game in Port Charlotte. She repeated her anthem performance before a Boston Red Sox game in Fort Myers. She’s also performed at the North Port Performing Arts Center, and, on a larger stage, with Cirque de Soleil in Las Vegas.
Emanne’s big breakthrough came in 2017, when she traveled to the Middle East to compete in the TV show, “Arabs Got Talent.”
She won.
Less than a week later, she was invited to sing before Jordan’s King Abdullah II and Queen Rania Al-Abdullah at the royal palace. After her song, she received a medal from the king.
Her grandmother, Ruffel, told the Sun back then that Emanne showed unique vocal talents not soon after her birth.
“She had this unique cry and was sustaining these long cries,” Ruffel said.
Ten years later, Emanne is the one prompting cries from a national audience:
Brava!
With her standout performance, Emanne continues on to the next round of “America’s Got Talent.” The show airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC. Stay tuned for stardom.
