OUR POSITION: An emergency medical center in Port Charlotte is a great service, providing aid to those who are overwhelming local hospitals.
Could there be a better use for the shuttered Cultural Center in Port Charlotte?
The easy answer is “no.”
According to a story in today’s Daily Sun, a team of local and federal health officials have opened a triage center at the Charlotte Cultural Center where people injured or just in need of medical assistance can go for help.
The Disaster Medical Assistance Team is staffed by 38 people — doctors, physician assistants, nurses, paramedics and pharmacists — who can provide urgent care, minor injuries and even treat critical care patients.
Dr. Joe Pepe, Charlotte County Department of Health administrator, told the Daily Sun he was encouraged by the news.
“They’ve set up in temporary locations where the needs are the greatest. We’re fortunate to have additional medical assistance,” he said.
The whole idea is to take the overflow of patients who have been seeking help at area hospitals — two of which just reopened Monday after being forced to close temporarily to assess damage after Hurricane Ian.
The Cultural Center team can do more than just treat illness and minor injuries. If you have a prescription you have been unable to fill, this could be the place. The medical team has just about every prescription on hand that most people might need.
The medical assistance team will stay as long as there is a need, according to Pepe. And, he said, there are plans being made to open mobile care clinics at or near hospital locations throughout Charlotte County.
And, what’s even better, is any care provided is free.
