OUR POSITION: Freedom to assemble and freedom to protest are the standard — but be respectful to others and don’t impede the process of justice.
Enough.
Those living on Wabasso in North Port don’t deserve this. Their lives have been interrupted for weeks by nosy looky-loos, reporters and big mouths with bullhorns. Enough.
Those living on Wabasso don’t deserve this.
Frankly, no one on Wabasso deserves this.
Clearly, emphatically, we the people have the unalienable right to protest. The protesters have the absolute right — but they can still be absolutely wrong in their behavior.
Brian Laundrie and Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito shared the home with Brian’s parents. We know some of what’s happened since Laundrie and Petito went on a cross-country van trip.
It’s a modern-day, love story shared in snapshots on social media: Petito, a cute 22-year-old, blogging about her adventures with her 23-year-old boyfriend and former fiancè.
He came home without her, and her body was found near Grand Teton National Park. He’s since gone missing, whereabouts — officially — unknown. Did his parents assist with his leaving? Officially — unknown.
Everyone wants justice.
No one should want vigilantism. That’s not the American way.
In the first few days of the tragic case of Gabby Petito, there was an initial protest of North Port residents wanting answers in front of the Laundrie family. Most of those folks have since concentrated on Gabby’s memorial — remembering her and not getting in the way of others.
There have been a few people — who seem to care less about the tragedy of Gabby and more about the spotlight on themselves — who have set up shop on Wabasso.
And while nobody has yet physically threatened the Laundrie family, there is a rabid tension along the street, so much so that a resident allegedly roughed up a protester. Now, the resident is facing charges after several weeks of hearing a chorus of the obnoxious outside his home.
Brian Laundrie and his parents are innocent until proven guilty of whatever it is they may or may not have done. That is still supposed to be how it is, yet the maelstrom of lynchers seem to have forgotten that essential right.
What happened to letting the police/FBI do their jobs? What happened to letting the judicial system work? Since the creation of the information superhighway, suddenly everyone’s a legal or medical expert.
Everyone’s a detective, prosecutor, judge and juror now. Critics think North Port Police Department should have done this and the FBI should have done that. It’s OK to be critical and observant, but it’s not OK to be an expert nuisance. It’s not OK to be a vigilante.
The protesters on Wabasso are draining law enforcement resources. The North Port Police Department is busy enough — especially during a pandemic — but now they have to babysit the loud mouths with bullhorns who are terrorizing the neighborhood.
We should strive to rise above the #floridaman class level and show the world that here in Southwest Florida, we respect law and order, and each other.
So, enough.
You made your point. Go home so the rest of Wabasso can live freely and peacefully — that’s also the American way.
