Memories. Those of us who are older find memories especially comforting.
That’s why we expect a good turnout today for the new Englewood Rotary Sunset Club’s sentimental journey down the lanes of the Englewood Bowl, 299 S. Indiana Ave. The charity event — “The Last Roll at Englewood Bowl” — allows the public to bowl a game or two with the money raised going to various charities in the community.
The day is split into two sessions. Children and families can roll ‘em from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. and adults only can bowl from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. The Rotary is asking for a $10 donation for each game.
For many who grew up in and around Englewood, it could be a special day. The bowling establishment has been around seemingly forever, peaking in the 1990s and early 2000s when leagues rolled several days a week. Business declined, finally to the point of forcing its owner to sell the property.
Dan Stickley, owner of Englewood Glass & Mirror, purchased the building to convert to a showroom for his business. Stickley, a Rotarian, thought up this idea to raise funds for local charities.
We can imagine there are a lot of people who, if they haven’t reserved a spot already, might show up today for one last bowl. Maybe you met your significant other there. Perhaps you rolled a 300 game once. We’re confident there are a lot of memories for a lot of people.
We’re not sure how many bowlers will show up today, or if the event is already sold out. But, even if there are no lanes open, maybe you’ll want to stop by and soak in the sounds and sights. Perhaps you’ll see some former bowling buddies.
