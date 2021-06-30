How thankful we all should be for the people who keep history alive by sponsoring the Smoked Mullet and Englewood Legends award each year.
Last week we got to hear from Esther Horton and her sisters, Susan Cowart and Ann Fair, about growing up in Englewood and how their father — who didn’t finish high school — came to be a school board member, store owner and outstanding leader in Englewood and Charlotte County.
The sisters accepted the Englewood Legends award at the annual luncheon honoring people who made serving Englewood a big part of their life. The award was originated in 1996 by the Englewood Chamber of Commerce and its then-president, Nita Edmondson Cole. They wanted to recognize local pioneers who contributed to Englewood’s success and/or who spent many hours as volunteers for projects in the area.
In accepting the award, the three sisters told some good stories about growing up in a town where you didn’t lock the door and kids were safe riding their bike well after dark.
Their father, L.A. Ainger Jr. was honored for his work to make Englewood great by having his name on landmarks that include the local L.A. Ainger Middle School, Ainger Creek, Ainger Creek Park and the Ainger Fishing Pier.
Cowart said it is everyone’s responsibility to share stories of Englewood’s past and keep the memories alive for future generations.
And Nancy S. Wille, who was honored with the Secret Smoked Mullets award, does just that. Willie is a fifth-generation Englewood resident and has extensive knowledge of Englewood’s history. She is a founding member of the Lemon Bay Historical Society and oftentimes teams with Horton to do presentations featuring historic photos of Englewood and to tell stories about early life there.
It was a cheerful day. Thanks to the chamber for a great event and congratulations to the honorees.
