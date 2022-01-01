OUR POSITION: People in Charlotte and Sarasota counties have a tradition of charity but two recent events raised the bar with a tremendous outpouring of support by the Englewood community.
There are deep pockets in Englewood. Or, maybe just a lot of generous people who believe in kids.
Two events the past couple of months raised almost half a million dollars to help Englewood youth.
The first was a Nov. 6 Tropical Nights event at Palm Island Resort to raise money for the Englewood YMCA and its Children’s Scholarship Fund. Supporters of the YMCA gather each year for this event with much of the money going to sponsor young people who may not be able to afford a YMCA membership.
This particular year was perhaps the most successful ever with co-chairs Robin Madden and Andrea Truex putting in motion an event that raised $225,000 for the cause.
In a Daily Sun story, Gene T. Jones, YMCA of Southwest Florida’s president & CEO, said he was amazed by the generosity shown.
“We could not have done this without the support of our donors and volunteers. A special thank you to our sponsors, Andrea and Robin and the entire Tropical Nights committee, our board of directors, the Englewood YMCA Community Board, Palm Island Resort and the Beckstead Family. It is an honor and privilege to serve our community alongside these dedicated individuals.”
YMCA of Southwest Florida serves the counties of Manatee, Sarasota, Charlotte, Lee, Hendry and Glades through programs that promote youth development, healthy living and social responsibility.
But, the community wasn’t finished yet.
About a month later, people gathered at Magnolia’s on the Bay for a sold-out $150-a-plate event called Evening of Hope. The idea behind the event was to raise money to build a Boys & Girls Club in Englewood
When it was over, there was $250,000 raised to kick start the effort.
Again, the generosity of those involved was intense, enough that Lynn Dorler, CEO of the Charlotte County Boys & Girls Club, said he was moved to tears.
“During the auction, myself and a board member actually cried,” Dorler said in a Daily Sun story.
“We worked hard for years and now this is for real. It’s becoming a reality,” he said. “We cried happy tears.”
More than 300 guests the event that included an online and in-person auction, dancing and food.
A new building club for the kids is estimated to cost $4 to $5 million. Currently, the club is on the campus of Gulf Cove United Methodist Church.
Perhaps it was the holiday spirit that moved people to give to these organizations, or maybe it was a feeling born from a difficult year for so many.
But,we hear similar stories throughout the year about events in Sarasota, Punta Gorda and Port Charlotte. It’s incredible the work that volunteers put into these events and the financial support from our community. It’s because of these types of charity events and their success that Southwest Florida — particularly our area — is known as such a giving place with people who are more than willing to do for others.
Hats off to the organizers of these two special events in Englewood and to the many people who came out to support programs for our youth through their giving and their good deeds.
