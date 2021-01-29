OUR POSITION: Concerns about the Englewood Community Redevelopment Agency’s lack of meetings and progress might be overblown.
When the COVID-19 hit in the spring of 2020, it put the brakes on a lot of activities — including government meetings. The Englewood Community Redevelopment Agency was no exception.
The board has not met since last March and that seemed to leave things like a $7 million redesign project for West Dearborn Street, stormwater drainage improvements for South McCall Road and a new bandshell and amenities for the Pioneer Plaza on West Dearborn hanging.
There have been grumblings about a lack of movement that were fueled by news the Dearborn Street office had been close.
Well, like all second-hand information, things aren’t always what they seem.
Debbie Marks, manager of the Englewood Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA), says she and another staff member are on the job, in the office, during regular hours. She just has the door locked.
“Anyone who has questions can get them answered,” she said. “You can make an appointment and we will meet with you outside. You can even knock on the door. And we answer the phone.”
And, she went on, work and planning has not stopped on any of the projects that were in the loop.
“It’s just like anything else,” Marks said. “You can’t always see what is going on.”
Marks said Dearborn improvements should go to bid in a couple of weeks and then to the board for approval. She said there has been no reason for the CRA to meet because she had nothing “of substance” to present to them. That will soon change, however, and she expects to call a ZOOM meeting in March.
She predicted work on the new bandshell, restrooms and other amenities at Dearborn Street Plaza will start in May.
Easements are still being sought for the stormwater project, which has been the biggest challenge. But, the design work is finished and that will allow things to progress faster on South McCall. The easements for the Dearborn Street work have been secured.
“I have no idea of a timeline for the South McCall work right now. We had asked the engineers to wait until after the season to begin that work. That way, hopefully, our businesses will have some kind of season.”
That project includes stormwater drainage improvements as well as “pedestrian-friendly” improvements, like new lighting and repairs to the existing sidewalks, on the west side of the road. Design plans for the South McCall improvements were expected to cost $3 million to $3.5 million, according to initial estimates, Marks said.
While many government projects have been impacted by the pandemic and the government funds it has eaten away, the Englewood CRA plans should not be affected. Money for those projects comes from tax-increment financing. The TIF financial plan relies on property values increasing each year within the redevelopment area. The additional property tax revenues generated from increased property values are then invested back into the redevelopment area to help finance revitalization and other infrastructure projects.
Marks’ explanation and update on the CRA and what is going on were reassuring. The projects have taken too long to come to fruition. The pandemic gets much of the blame. We’ll give the CRA the benefit of the doubt and look forward to a virtual meeting soon and more news on start and finish dates on the work that needs to be completed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.