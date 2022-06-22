OUR POSITION: Englewood has set a fun example of how to reward community leaders and share a heritage.
If someone suggested you could be a smoked mullet, it may not sound very exciting at first.
But, in Englewood, being a member of the Secret Society of Smoked Mullets is a privilege.
Since 1996, members of the Society of Smoked Mullets have met once a year to recognize someone in the community who has stood out. Someone who gave of their time, leadership and maybe their financial acumen to help the community.
The honoree is always a secret and that’s part of what makes it so much fun. This year’s newest Smoke Mullet was Eric Fogo, who showed up to emcee the luncheon in a special T-shirt that said: “Who is the Smoked Mullet?” Then he found out, he was it.
The Englewood Chamber of Commerce steers the event that has recognized so many who have played the role of architect in building Englewood’s special brand of community.
Along with the mullet honoree, there is someone whose family is honored with the Englewood Legends Award. This award recognizes the early pioneers in Englewood and families that played a key role in the growth and development of the community.
This year’s winner was Carolyn Pope, whose family — the Andersons — had a citrus and cattle farm along with raising poultry, hogs and vegetables — and of course they smoked mullet and salted fish.
This is such a worthy endeavor and one we’d like to see copied elsewhere. Imagine all the leaders and pioneer families that could be honored and recognized in Punta Gorda for example.
