William Wallace, played by Mel Gibson, famously shouted “Freedom!” as he met his demise in the movie “Braveheart.”
We’re not sure if beach-goers repeated that response, but we are sure many are enjoying the opening of beaches in Sarasota and Charlotte counties.
In a measured response to both requests to return to the beaches by constituents and concern over the coronavirus, members of both county commissions voted last week to open beaches Monday. You could almost hear a huge sigh of relief.
We’re no different. The idea of being able to relax with a walk on the beach, swim, surf or jog along the shoreline is just one of the things we’ve missed during the pandemic.
Comments to commissioners in favor of opening the beaches included the argument that beaches were safer than going to the supermarket. People bemoaned their freedoms that have been limited by the threat of spreading COVID-19.
We must, however, be responsible. We can’t take this action by the two county commissions as a sign everything is back to normal. Nothing is near normal, yet.
The order to reopen some beaches came with the caveat that all visitors must follow Gov. Ron DeSantis’ executive order to only walk, jog, swim or surf there. Police can still cite beach-goers in Sarasota County for putting down a towel to sun bathe or for bringing a cooler or chairs to the beach.
This is meant as a first step toward returning to normal.
So, while Englewood Beach is pretty much back to normal — and fairly crowded Monday — there will be no drum circle on Siesta Key, at least not now.
Sarasota County Health and Human Services Director Chuck Henry expressed the situation well when he said people and the county should use “great caution, slow as we move forward.”
Follow the guidelines. Disregarding them could spoil it for everyone.
