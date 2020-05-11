OUR POSITION: If buying a T-shirt helps local businesses and employees impacted by the coronavirus pandemic that’s a good thing.
If you remember, a couple of weeks back we wrote about the Charlotte County tourism bureau selling T-shirts to benefit people and businesses hurt by the pandemic. It was a nice gesture and a good idea to sell the specially designed T-shirts with all the money going to Community Organizations Active in Disaster Florida (COADFL).
Well the idea has not only taken off, it’s soared to a whole new level.
And this week, designated as National Travel and Tourism Week, is the perfect time to make a renewed pitch to buy a T-shirt.
The pandemic has the nation in a tight grip, with few people traveling and many states still hunkered down under stay-at-home orders. And the states that are loosening restrictions — like Florida — still have a lot of guidelines that make this less than an ideal time to be a tourist.
But, as we all move slowly toward a rebound from COVID-19, there are people hurting financially that could benefit from the sale of these T-shirts.
We heard some good news this week from the tourism people who are pushing the Charlotte County Tourism: Our Best Side is by Your Side campaign. They are, of course, plugging the sale of colorful T-shirts that say Greetings from Pure Florida. They sell for $25 — and at least 577 have already sold.
But now, the incentive to sell shirts has doubled. A generous donor has agreed to match all the money made from selling the T-shirts, up to $25,000. Now, we’re talking about some serious money.
It’s no secret Florida’s tourism has been bitten by the pandemic. When it hit, we were experiencing a super tourist season with numbers up all around. But, everything was shut down as the season peaked and long before most snowbirds packed up and move back north.
Businesses are hurting and they don’t see any easy way of making up the money they lost.
Last year, Charlotte County alone saw more than 656,000 visitors. The economic impact they represented was more than $629 million. The businesses benefiting from that spending employed 7,620 people — many of them out of work until perhaps this week when restaurants and other businesses began ever so slowly opening back up.
The tourism people are not only asking supporters to buy a shirt, they want you to show off your purchase on social media. They are asking you to buy a shirt, post a picture of yourself wearing it to social media and make a note of a business or just something you love about Charlotte County using the hashtag #BestSideYourSide and tagging @RealPureFlorida.
The idea — and hope — is to engage thousands of people through social media and impress them with our togetherness and resilience. We want to remind them we’re still here and open for business. They might even want to show up this summer to finish up what was a curtailed winter visit. Or, at the very least, remember to make a reservation for next season.
It’s never out of style to brag and show your love for where you live and work. If you’ve got an extra $25, buy a T-shirt, go to the website (BestSideYourSide.com) and order your size.
