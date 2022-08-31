OUR POSITION: On the same weekend that saw people gather and “light up the night” to remember Gabby Petito, there were two domestic violence incidents in the area that magnified the problem. People need to know there is help for victims.

Domestic violence and abuse are more common than most people want to believe. And what makes the problem worse is the idea that many victims — maybe even the majority of victims — never seek help, thinking their situation will get better or their assailant will regret their actions and change.


