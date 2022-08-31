OUR POSITION: On the same weekend that saw people gather and “light up the night” to remember Gabby Petito, there were two domestic violence incidents in the area that magnified the problem. People need to know there is help for victims.
Domestic violence and abuse are more common than most people want to believe. And what makes the problem worse is the idea that many victims — maybe even the majority of victims — never seek help, thinking their situation will get better or their assailant will regret their actions and change.
The parents of Gabrielle “Gabby’ Petito asked people to light a candle, a lantern or hang a string of lights this past weekend to honor her and others who died as a result of domestic violence.
Petito has become a flashpoint for those wanting to put a spotlight on the problem of domestic violence and abuse after a cross-country trip with her boyfriend and subsequent disappearance and murder made headlines nationwide last year. Brian Laundrie, who returned home alone from their trip in Petito’s van, killed himself and left a note admitting he murdered Petito.
Petito’s parents and stepparents have started the Gabby Petito Foundation to try to help people trapped in violent relationships. That foundation has donated $100,000 to the National Domestic Violence Hotline to hire more advocates to help victims escape a dangerous relationship, according to a story in The Daily Sun.
In Venice Friday, police responded to what they believe was a murder/suicide that involved a man arrested just two days prior for battery on the victim. According to police reports, officers found a man with a knife and a wound to his torso and a woman who had been stabbed several times. Neither survived their wounds.
And, Sunday in Sarasota, police shot and killed a domestic violence suspect after they were called to a residence to investigate a man threatening a woman with a gun, according to police reports.
The most important message for people who need help, who fear for their lives and/or who are regular victims of abuse is that there is help available.
In Charlotte County people can call on CARE (Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies) and in Sarasota and DeSoto counties there is help through SPARCC (Safe Place and Rape Crisis Center). Both programs have a 24-hour hotline for help and sponsor a shelter where victims can live temporarily to escape their situation.
CARE volunteers handled 2,138 hotline calls for help in 2021. About 40% of those calls ended up becoming clients who relied on an in-house attorney and CARE to help keep them safe. The CARE legal advocate helped get 189 injunctions against assailants, helped with 4,989 referrals for help and handled 36 civil matters (divorces and other court matters) in 2021.
Getting out of danger is often a complicated process that is not a simple decision for victims, according to Alyssa Burns, director of domestic violence programs for CARE.
“There is not any one variable for someone leaving (the situation) because ... finances and emotional hurdles are difficult to overcome,” Burns said.
SPARCC provides the same type of services in Sarasota and DeSoto counties. Its services are free and confidential and include legal advice and a shelter for victims. There are satellite offices in North Port, Venice and Arcadia.
Warning signs for anyone in a relationship include a partner who:
• Is jealous and possessive
• Tries to control your life
• Unrealistic expectations
• Isolates you from friends & family
• Blames others for their problems
• Says their feelings are easily hurt
• Cruel to animals and/or children
• “Playful” use of force during sex
• Yells and call you names
• Sudden mood swings
• History of battering
• Threats of violence
• Threatens to reveal personal or damaging information about you to your family or employer
If you fear someone. If you have been slapped, hit or threatened with a weapon. If you see one or more of the above traits in your partner. Then you should call CARE, 941-627-6000 for domestic violence or 941-637-0404 to report a sexual assault. In Sarasota or DeSoto counties call 941-365-1976.
