There has probably never been a war involving American troops like the one we fought Vietnam. The controversy over the decision to send troops to that country and what their mission really was is still debated today.
That controversy robbed the men and women who put their lives on the line of a proper “thank you” for the sacrifices they made for their country.
Wars in Afghanistan and Iraq were different, but because of the way the world has changed, our troops who served in those countries may never get the recognition they deserve either. Those wars were fought on TV screens that made the conflict seem almost like a video game. Families of the troops and those who were there were directly affected. The general public, not so much. At war’s end there was no unanimous “welcome home” for those who fought there.
That’s why we’re excited about a family friendly event starting at noon Saturday in North Port. The VFW Post, 4800 Trott Circle, has organized a party with plenty of food and live music to recognize those who fought in Afghanistan or Iraq.
Anyone can attend, and it’s all free. There will be food trucks, a beer wagon, free hot dogs and hamburgers for kids from noon to 3 p.m. along with Chuckles the Clown and bounce houses. People from AMVETS, the Loyal Order of the Moose, the American Legion, and VA service representatives will be on hand along with city officials and members of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce.
Live entertainment will be provided by the Flying Drito Brothers at noon, Nobody’s Fool at 3 p.m. and the Jack Michael’s Band at 6 p.m. For more information, call 941-426-6865.
It’s an opportunity to say thanks to our veterans.
