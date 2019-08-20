OUR POSITION: Governor brings more money, weapons to the battle for control of the Everglades.
Most people recoil at the sight of a snake in the wild.
So, a really big snake? A python?
Oh my.
The biggest Burmese pythons grow to 15-20 feet and 150-200 pounds. They are frightening, although the likelihood they’ll harm humans is approximately zilch.
What they do harm is the ecology of a place they are not native.
Specifically, for our purposes, the fragile Everglades.
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced recently he would double the funds allotted by the state to capture pythons in South Florida. In addition, the state hopes to expand the area where pythons are now hunted onto bordering federal land of the Big Cypress National Preserve.
“We are putting a lot of money into restoring the Everglades; we want to make sure the ecosystem is strong,” DeSantis said during a press conference in Fort Lauderdale.
Right.
Hothouse Florida is a welcoming environment for many exotics.
Non-native Brazilian peppers are the floral equivalent of rabbits, growing and multiplying with mind-numbing speed. Nile monitor lizards, presumably discarded into the wild by pet owners, have been a problem in Collier County. Over the years, Boca Grande has been plagued by so many iguanas that eradication specialists were hired. Iguanas — not native — have become such a problem elsewhere that the state Fish and Wildlife Commission recently declared an “open season” on the animals.
They subsequently clarified, in a press statement, that “open season” didn’t mean homeowners should “just go out there and shoot them up. This is not what we’re about. This not the ‘wild west.’”
Good thing. If you can’t trap them on your own, call a professional.
No one knows just how many Burmese pythons are slithering around the Everglades National Park; estimates range from 10,000 to the hundreds of thousands, according to Smithsonian magazine. They are very good at camouflage and hiding. They can stay underwater for a half-hour, so they’re hard to spot.
There are enough present to do significant damage, though. Pythons have devastated the population of rabbits, opossums and raccoons. According to Smithsonian, 77% of marsh rabbits fitted with transmitters in a 2013 study were eaten by pythons.
“Scientists say that the snakes are responsible for a recent 90 to 99% drop in the small mammal population in the national park,” the magazine reported.
That’s a significant disturbance of the natural ecosystem.
Sporadic hunts have been held over the years. Two years ago, the South Florida Water Management District began a python eradication program offering bounties for trappers. So far, nearly 3,000 pythons have been caught.
But more can and will be done.
DeSantis said the state Department of Environmental Protection and the Department of Agriculture have agreed to have hunts on 130,000 acres of state park land. A python hunt prize competition likely will become an annual event. More federal lands will be opened up.
Most of the python population lives south of us in the warmer, wetter environs of the Everglades itself. But we shouldn’t be too complacent.
Nine years ago, biologists reported Burmese pythons were spotted in the Myakka State Forest off River Road. Since then … well, who can be sure?
