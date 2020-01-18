Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to distance himself — at least environmentally — from his predecessor, Rick Scott.
The current Florida governor celebrated Wednesday the purchase of 20,000 acres in western Broward County owned by Kanter Real Estate LLC. The company had won the much-protested right to explore for oil on the land located in the corner of the Everglades. The cost, depending on when the deal is closed, will be between $16 million and $18 million.
“We will permanently save this land from oil production,” DeSantis said at a news conference, according to a Sun Sentinel story. “And apart from that, it will be the largest wetlands acquisition in a decade.”
The possibility of drilling in the Everglades created an uproar from local governments and environmental groups that went to court to stop the approval to “explore” the land for oil. When the state and DeSantis stepped in to buy the land, environmental groups applauded, as well they should.
DeSantis, whose state-of-the-state address touched on environmental issues like eradicating pythons from the Everglades, is building a reputation as an environmentally friendly governor.
How true that is will be tested over the remaining years of his tenure, but his reputation has swelled after eight years of then-Gov. Rick Scott, who would never utter the words “climate change” — removing them from his vocabulary.
DeSantis was quick to take up his role as environment advocate when he wiped out the South Florida Water Management Board and installed members who were more eco friendly and increased funding to restore the Everglades.
We’re pleased for any progress in protecting Florida’s fragile watersheds.
