Not much changed Tuesday in Venice Unites’ challenge to the land-development regulations the city adopted in July, and that’s a good thing.
Here’s what could have happened that might have derailed the effort to resolve the matter without litigation or a referendum:
• The City Council could have voted to direct the city clerk not to accept the group’s petition when it’s submitted, as its outside counsel recommends in order not to be in violation of state laws requiring the city to have rules that implement its comprehensive plan. But it didn’t.
• The group could have submitted its petition, which attorney Ron Smith says has the requisite number of signatures — 10% of the city’s registered voters — and forced the city’s hand. But it didn’t.
Instead, the Council voted to hold a special meeting on Jan. 6 at which there’s a possibility it could have proposed revisions to consider that both sides could live with. Staff has been meeting with the committee behind Venice Unites and will continue to do so.
And the group has narrowed its issues from six to four, with those four being the ones on which it feels compromise is achievable, Smith said. Still in dispute are height downtown; height in the Downtown Edge District; limits on commercial development in planned-unit developments; and enhanced wildlife protections.
The group is willing to continue to hold off submitting the petition to see how negotiations play out, Smith said, though it’s going to continue to collect signatures as a way to show the Council how much support its effort has.
The LDR remain a contentious and divisive issue, but both the Council and Venice Unites deserve credit for lowering the temperature in the room, as it were.
Heat is good for many things but resolving problems isn’t one of them, and there was more heat than light in much of the public input the Planning Commission and the Council got during the LDR adoption process.
That’s not to say there’s an easy path forward.
Not surprisingly, city staff would like to keep the LDR in place as is. Applications under them are in review and the revisions Venice Unites wants would take time, in part because of the adoption process in general and in part because of the need to avoid unintended consequences. That appears to be Venice Unites’ desire, too.
Plus, the city doesn’t want to be put in the position of fending off challenges to every ordinance that doesn’t sit right with five registered voters — the minimum number to start a petition drive. It’s a small risk but a real one that has to be considered.
We agree with Mayor Nick Pachota that the relevant parts of the city charter should be looked at, not to take away the public’s right to challenge an ordinance but to ensure that doing so doesn’t put the city in a bind again.
Accepting this petition suspends the LDR, hamstringing the Planning and Zoning Department’s work, while rejecting it — which the charter contemplates only if it’s deficient — is a slap in the face to the signators.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.