OUR POSITION: We’re as surprised as anyone that the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission quietly issued an executive order a month ago that severely alters how developers can deal with gopher tortoises.
It seems the gopher tortoise has become a headache during Florida’s most recent building boom.
The tortoise, who like its name burrows deep into scrub land to lay its eggs and nest, has always been a nuisance for developers. Before 2008, developers were able to pave right over the nests if they would just write a check to develop gopher tortoise “habitat” elsewhere. The state handed out tens of thousands of these permits to virtually bury tortoises before a public outcry forced a change of the rules in 2008.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission began requiring developers to obtain a state permit to remove the gopher tortoise from the nest and relocate it before construction could begin. The law said the tortoise could not be moved more than 100 miles from the site or left in a public site or penned up while development continued. They had to go to a licensed recipient where they could be cared for.
That was a great decision that appeased animal lovers all over the state.
The cost was annoying we’re sure for developers as it was based on what the owner of the recipient site — often a farmer or rancher — charged.
Suddenly, in November, the state changed the rules through an executive order. It seems the cost of taking the tortoises to a recipient site has ballooned. It has become a hardship for developers who are anxious to get homes built for the millions moving to Florida.
The executive order does away with the 100-mile rule and also allows developers to put tortoises in pens while work continues. There is no longer a 72-hour maximum holding time for tortoises in pens. And you can remove the tortoises and dump them in public areas.
When the order was first announced in November, the Center for Biological Diversity and the Florida Turtle Conservation Trust issued a press release denouncing the actions.
“Gopher tortoises are caught in a habitat loss crisis, yet the commissioner is suggesting what amounts to a temporary storage solution,” Elise Bennett, senior attorney for the Biological Diversity group said in the press release. “This move is deeply disappointing and dangerous to those imperiled animals, but it’s also no surprise. For years the state has enabled sprawl development by simply moving tortoises out of the way. Now there is nowhere left to put them.”
FWC was taking public comments on the problem up to its Dec. 15 meeting. In a report taken from the minutes of that meeting the commission admitted the changes made were “market-driven with a transactional per-tortoise amount set by each recipient site owner. Increased development trends have increased the demand for recipient sites.”
The report said FWC staff is working with stakeholders (developers) to identify new sites where they can drop off the troublesome turtles. No further action was approved, leaving the November executive order in force for now.
We understand the developers’ side of this. Time is money. And people are demanding homes in Florida and paying huge prices for them. Why should a gopher tortoise be a roadblock to growth?
If we don’t come up with a better solution, however, there may one day soon be no more gopher tortoise to worry about.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.