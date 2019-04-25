“Tele-medicine” is an appealing idea. Given the fact of real-time, face-to-face contact online, why shouldn't a patient be able to virtually “visit” their doctor remotely? It could save everyone time and money.
No more driving to and waiting in a doctor's office for a 10-minute consultation? Sign us up.
Yes, there are complex questions to be answered. But technology could bring new opportunities for efficiencies in health care. The concept is valid.
In this Legislature, House Bill 23 could expand tele-medicine. It would authorize health plans and insurance companies to use out-of-state providers and give insurance companies $30 million in tax breaks. A Senate bill does not contain these provisions, but both work toward a tele-health framework.
Similar bills have died in the past Legislatures, and that fate may await the bills this year. But tele-medicine is coming, in some form. Beam us up, Scotty?
