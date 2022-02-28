The fact that we know (and too many of us care) more about Aaron Rodgers’ Instagram posts, relationship status and NFL future than anything related to baseball, including the latest labor dispute, is a major league problem for America’s national pastime.
The newest battle over pay between millionaire players and billionaire owners is also a major league headache for Major League Baseball.
Spring training and regular season games could be lost.
Any delay to the baseball season is yet another hit to the sport. Any adverse impact to spring training will be a big blow to communities in Florida and Arizona that rely on the Grapefruit and Cactus leagues for economic and tourism benefits.
Before the pandemic, the Grapefruit League attracted 1.5 million fans to Florida in 2019. Spring training has a $687.1 million annual economic impact on the state, according to the Florida Sports Foundation.
There’s no doubt of the economic and tourism importance of spring training throughout the state.
COVID-19 and all its shutdowns and impacts on tourism and consumer spending have diminished the benefits for hotels, restaurants and bars.
Those are industries with workers already hit very hard by the pandemic and its shutdowns. We hope wealthy players and even wealthier owners remember the jobs and small businesses they could hurt both in Florida and their hometowns if games are lost because of the labor dispute.
Baseball’s latest troubles should also be an illuminating public policy reminder.
Elected officials in Florida and throughout the country have justified incentives and subsides for new ballparks by pointing to the economic benefits of sports.
We tally more than $600 million in public money used over the past dozen years to renovate, modernize and build new Grapefruit League ballparks. Jurisdictions in Arizona have also shelled out plenty of public dollars for new and upgraded stadiums.
Arguments for government subsidies of sports facilities for wealthy sports teams lose their punch if games are not being played and the promised economic benefits are not realized.
Future incentive deals might need to include provisions for lost games and missing promised economic returns.
The labor dispute also threatens to be another hit to baseball’s popularity. Past work stoppages, cheating and steroid scandals and the perception of money focused players squabbling with money focused owners have eroded the national pastime’s popularity.
A recent report notes that if the labor fight bites into the 2022 season that Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Max Scherzer will lose $233,000 per game and New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole will be out more than $193,500 for every game lost.
Those numbers — along with the wealth of pro sports owners — cannot sit well with the bartenders, food servers and small business owners who will take it on the chin if spring training and regular season games are canceled.
Baseball players and owners need to realize the sports landscape is already tilted so much toward the National Football League and college football. Of the 100 highest rated television shows in 2021, 75 were NFL games and seven were college football games, according to the Sports Business Journal.
There were no baseball games on the list.
Another disruption and blemish for MLB be felt in Florida, will hurt baseball’s brand and strengthen our focus on the NFL.
