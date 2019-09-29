OUR POSITION: Congress needs to fix a potential problem it created with the Family First Prevention Services Act which siphons money from much-needed group homes for juveniles.
John Davidson, executive director of Crossroads Hope Academy, has 65 referrals — a waiting list, if you will — of teenagers wanting to enroll in the program offered there. The Charlotte County home and charter school for troubled boys has 24 beds available. There are 22 students there now.
“Since 2013 I have averaged 40 referrals a month,” Davidson said. “Now, with (the Family First act) I have averaged 65 a month.”
Davidson attributes that to the closing of foster homes and the few options available for young people — boys and girls. The demand for foster parents and homes for young people who cannot live with their parents is overwhelming.
“I just don’t know about the decision-makers who thought (the Family First act) was the best thing,” Davidson said. “I think we are going to see some tumultuous times because of it.”
Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell criticized the FFPSA in a recent guest column in the Sun. He said the move to reduce the number of group homes arose because of poorly run facilities that “functioned like shelters rather than home-like environments.”
The Family First act was passed in Congress this past session after lawmakers failed to approve it in 2018. Basically, it takes money that was given to places like Crossroads and the popular Sheriffs Youth Ranches in Florida and uses that money to attempt to keep families together. It pays for treatment and prevention services to hopefully keep children out of the state system.
We have no problem with the premise. Keeping families together and reuniting them should be everyone’s goal. But, in real life, that often is just not possible. Curing drug-addicted parents or sending kids home to live with a single parent is not always the best scenario.
Prummell argued that recruiting foster parents becomes more difficult each year. He wrote that Florida “already has a shortage of suitable foster homes for the placement of at-risk children and to lose quality residential group homes as an option for children in the state’s care will only create additional hardships” for all involved.
The sheriff was writing as chairman of the Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches, a model for group homes. The ranches function more like a real home environment than a holding facility. The state sheriffs association founded the ranches in 1957 and have helped thousands of teens learn responsibility while giving them an education and a safe environment.
Like the ranches, Crossroads Hope Academy is facing a loss of funding when the act goes into effect Oct. 1.
The State Flexibility for Family First Transitions Act has been introduced by Sens. Marco Rubio, R-Florida, and Diane Feinstein, D-California, and a companion House bill (H.R. 3118) sponsored by Reps. Don Bacon, R-Nebraska, and Katie Hill, D-California, seeks a two-year extension before the Family First act goes into effect. That bipartisan bill, as Prummell stated, would give states time to figure out how to comply with the restrictions and how to fund their operations if indeed their federal funds are eliminated.
Congress needs to act now to pass this extension and prevent a potential nightmare for thousands of children who need a stable environment.
