We take a moment today to acknowledge the passing of one of the most recognizable servicemen of the Second World War, a man of unfamiliar name and iconic image.
George Mendonsa died in Newport, R.I., on Feb. 17 at age 95.
A quartermaster in the Navy, Mendonsa was home on leave Aug. 14, 1945, at Radio City Music Hall with a date when the announcement came that Japan had surrendered unconditionally and World War II was ended.
According to a story in the Washington Post, Mendonsa left the theater — Rockettes stage show or no — and set off for a bar in Times Square. There among the crowd, the young man wearing a dark Navy blue uniform spied a young woman in nurse’s whites. He wrapped her in his arms, bent her backwards and planted what was then called a big “smacker” on her lips.
“V-J Day in Times Square,” by the pre-eminent photographer Alfred Eisenstaedt, ran two weeks later in Life Magazine: A full page of celebratory smooch. It was soon reproduced on posters and came to represent the outpouring of joy at news of the war’s end. A spontaneous national celebration expressed in “The Kiss,” as the photo became known. A touchstone of the Greatest Generation.
Much later came a 25-foot statue called “Unconditional Surrender,” one of which stands by the bay in downtown Sarasota, just north of Marina Jack. It’s not uncommon now to see couples at the base, assuming the pose for smartphone photographers nearby, Instagram to follow.
Controversy later ensued over the identities of the subjects in the photograph. Also, interpretations of the action itself with shifting perspectives as generations have passed.
More than ever, with heightened sensitivities of the Me Too movement, “The Kiss” can be viewed as a form of sexual assault. After news of Mendonsa’s death emerged this week, a vandal spray-painted a red “#MeToo” on the nurse’s leg. Take that, bully!
Fact is, the woman in the photo, Greta Zimmer Friedman, told an interviewer years later, “It wasn’t a romantic event. ... It wasn’t my choice to be kissed. The guy just came over and kissed or grabbed.”
For his part, Mendonsa said the kiss was a spur-of-the-moment expression of joy and thanks following his experience on a destroyer in the Pacific seeing nurses care for comrades wounded and burned during a kamikaze attack on an aircraft carrier. The experience came just months before the war ended.
“I was watching how the nurses were taking care of the wounded as we were sending them over,” he said. “And ... from that day on I had a soft spot for nurses.”
As for pouncing on a woman during the Times Square celebration, Mendonsa added, “I believe if that girl did not have a nurse’s uniform on, that I never would have grabbed her.”
All was forgiven after the identities and controversy first surfaced years ago, and Friedman and Mendonsa became Christmas card friends.
For what it’s worth, Mendonsa also insisted “the kiss” was out of character. He wasn’t necessarily a spontaneous, passionate guy.
His date that day — and the woman who because his wife — later seconded that emotion, telling an interviewer:
“In all these years, George has never kissed me like that.”
