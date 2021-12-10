OUR POSITION: Jeb Smith, a St. Johns County farmer, is the new head of the Florida Farm Bureau and we have high hopes he can make some positive contributions.
We don’t know Jeb Smith.
To be honest, our only hint at who he is and what he is capable of comes from a News Service of Florida question and answer story and comments from a local state senator. But most — we said most remember — of what we hear sounds promising for Florida’s agriculture economy.
Smith has just been named president of the Florida Farm Bureau. In that role he will work closely with legislators and farmers in the state to enact laws and policies to make sure Florida’s farmers have a future — and not a bleak future but a profitable one.
Sen. Ben Albritton, R-Wauchula, said Smith has the talent to make things happen.
“I’m very excited about the skill set Jeb brings to Florida Farm Bureau,” Albritton said Tuesday. “He is an energetic leader and an experienced, multi-generational farmer. That is a great combination in my book. I look forward to working with him on a wide array of topics to enhance the farming experience and success in Florida.”
“The number one thing for me has always been producers’ profitability,” Smith told the News Service of Florida. “What is it going to take for me to remain profitable?”
Then he got to the real elephant in the room.
“If regulations cost me money, especially smaller producers, I don’t have the ability to be able to engage with some of the new regulations and the time it takes to comply … anything that erodes that (ability to make a profit), taxes, increased taxes, increased tax burden or even regulations …” he cited as concerns.
Smith has all the credentials in the world to be a good bureau president. His family has farmed their land in St. Johns County for nearly a century, according to the News Service story. He produced cattle, hay and sod from his fertile fields and his time as a county commissioner should help him navigate the political side of his new position.
Smith makes a good point about profits, and in his position he has every right to look out for farmers. It is more and more difficult for farmers — especially citrus growers — to make a profit with developers squeezing out farm fields by snatching up huge chunks of land for gated communities. And the competition from other U.S. producers and foreign crops are just another challenge Florida’s farmers have to deal with.
One of the major topics he will have to address is the question of polluted waters — like Lake Okeechobee — that many blame on runoff from agriculture fields north of the lake. He hinted that he already has targeted some solutions in a bill Albritton will be taking to the Legislature.t.
He also spoke to the News Service of Florida about COVID-19 impacts and the supply chain challenge that is affecting every business in the U.S., including farmers who need seed and mechanical part from overseas. He used an example of the difficulties he had just to get an oil filter for his Ford F-150 truck.
Again, we have never met Jeb Smith. But we imagine anyone whose family has farmed Florida’s soil for a couple of generations has the knowledge to get things done. We wish him the best.
