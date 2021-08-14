OUR POSITION: The Englewood Farmers Market board of directors and its manager, Lee Perron, are to be commended for 10 years of service to the community.
There’s something about being the first.
Ten years or so ago, some people got the idea for a nonprofit farmers market in Englewood. Marie Laforge, Ricardo Ruggiero, Mike Hutchinson, Rose Hutchinson and founding board member Don Musilli took their proposal to Lee Perron and he ran with it. The market, on Pioneer Plaza on Englewood’s Dearborn Street, was a fixture eight months out of the year on Thursdays, drawing an estimated 1 million people to the town over the decade it operated.
The recent announcement that, because of planned construction that would interrupt the market, Thursdays will be much quieter on Dearborn this winter. Thankfully, there are other markets that have sprung up which will continue and the Englewood Redevelopment Agency said it is considering trying to start another market this year.
That’s good news. And the possibilities that have arisen for continuing farmers markets in Englewood can be attributed to the success of the original.
Beth Harrison, executive director of Englewood Community Care Clinic Inc. wrote a letter to The Daily Sun praising Perron and the farmers market for all the good that has come from its operation. She said the financial support from the nonprofit market, which funneled money to a number of Englewood area projects, was much appreciated over the years.
Even as he announced the demise of the market, Perron talked about distributing the leftover funds — about $16,700 — to charities and other nonprofits. In all, over the 10 years, Perron estimated the market had donated more than $235,000 just to Helping Hand and St. David’s food banks, the clinic, local parks and funds to address food insecurity in the community through the Fresh Access Bucks/Feeding Florida SNAP program. The market always gave people who used EBT or SNAP vouchers double the products for their value.
It’s yet to be seen if the county can come up with another plan for a similar market before the season begins. And, if it does, how much construction will burden its operation.
Other markets, however, will try to take up the slack. That includes Joyce Colmar’s Dearborn Farmers Market which is across Dearborn Street from Pioneer Plaza. And, the Corin Bay Market, at West Green and South Mango streets, will also be open this fall.
“No matter what happens, I’ll keep the Corin Bay Market going,” owner Chris Phelps told The Daily Sun.
Debbie Marks, manager of the Englewood CRA, said calls about the closing of the market came in nonstop when word of the closure came out.
She said there is time to organize another market and she is looking for a nonprofit to run it. Meanwhile, she’s also trying to point vendors from the Englewood Farmers Market to other venues where they might be able to sell their products.
Whatever the future — and we’re confident farmers markets will continue in Englewood— we’ll always give credit to the Englewood Farmers Market board for their loyalty and hard work to build a successful market where craftsmen, farmers and others could sell their products and draw thousands of locals, snowbirds and out-of-towners to Englewood each week most of the year.
