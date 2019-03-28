OUR POSITION: A deal between the Farmers Market and the city of Punta Gorda raises free speech questions, but likely is a welcome decision by vendors and customers.
Is there a point where free speech goes too far?
As a newspaper, our answer tends heavily to “no.” Free speech is guaranteed in our Constitution, in other than extreme conditions, and is woven into the foundation of our nation. It is one of the tenants of our core beliefs that have made the U.S. great. There are times, though, when the methods used to test the boundaries of public free speech cross a line in the sand.
That is the case, at least with Punta Gorda City Council members and the popular Saturday Farmers Market.
Last week, acting on a request from Jerry Presseller, the market manager; and the Downtown Merchants Association, the council voted unanimously to lease the association the area where the market sets up each Saturday. The association will pay $750 a year and must maintain and run the market like any other festival in town.
By leasing the land, the association can declare the area private property and control access. That means they can kick out solicitors, trouble-makers and protesters. The idea was something Presseller said he had been kicking around for a while, but a local YouTube video regular pushed his buttons one too many times.
The person likes to show up in public with a sign around his neck that says “F... You Charlotte County” (or whichever government entity he is aiming at that day). The F-word is spelled out. It is annoying and offensive. More than one person has protested his act.
We don’t like it either. It’s a test of free speech that makes no real point.
But, like it or not, it would seem he has a right to do it. Sometimes you have to hold your nose and weather the stench of free speech when it is something you don’t agree with.
However, it appears this person took his speech to extremes more than once after a vendor at the market asked him to move away from her. That made her his target. By all accounts, he began to harass the woman and continued to show up to do so.
Finally, she was able to get a restraining order against him. But the incident pushed Presseller and the association to follow through on their long-contemplated idea of leasing the land to make the Farmers Market a private event.
While we don’t understand how you can designate the streets of a city as off-limits to certain people when they are engaged in peaceful protest, we do understand the motive.
Presseller told the Sun’s Daniel Sutphin that the change will “absolutely make the vendors feel safer … I think the city did the absolute right thing (by approving this).”
Other free-speech advocates who contacted the Sun agreed there are extremely rare instances where free speech can do real harm to others and that is where you draw the line.
While we continue to stand behind free speech for all, we believe in this instance this person went beyond simply exercising free speech. We believe the motive evolved into something personal and nasty, and needed a clear response to protect public safety. The city did the right thing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.