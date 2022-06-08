OUR POSITION: New management for the Venice Farmers Market could provide a boost for the area’s only year-round market as other area markets continue to thrive.
Bradenton-based Independent Jones will step into managing the Venice Farmers Market following the retirement of Lee Perron.
The Venice market operates year-round on Saturday mornings, 8 a.m. to noon April to Sept. and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. October to March at city hall.
Perron, who is or has been involved with other area farmers markets managed the market on behalf of the Friends of Sarasota County Parks.
Independent Jones also manages other local farmers markets and has worked with local food artisans and producers including Honeyside Farm, Frog Song Farm, and Geraldson Community Farm.
We hope the new management firm can bring new synergies to the Venice market.
There are other farmers markets across the region, including in North Port and Englewood. Those markets operate October through April in North Port and October through May in Englewood.
Farmers markets are important economic development and community drivers. They deserve strong support from the community, local businesses and government officials.
Much like food trucks, markets help propel local entrepreneurs and artisans. The markets give those new homegrown startups a chance to build customer bases and hone their marketing and other business skills.
They are true business incubators.
The markets can also help local farmers and other food producers help fill supply chain shortages and give consumers local options as they navigate 40-year highs with inflation.
Food prices were up 9.4% in April compared to a year ago, according to the Consumer Price Index (the key U.S. inflation gauge). Prices for meats, poultry and eggs were up 14.3% from a year ago as inflation and U.S. sanctions on Russia over the war in Ukraine impact costs and supply chains.
Consumers might actually find competitive prices at local farmers markets as supermarkets’ prices and profits rise.
Farmers markets also send plenty of positive messages about communities to local residents and visitors.
They show an entrepreneurial, creative and community spirit. They bring activity and vigor to local town squares and downtown areas on weekends. The markets appeal to shoppers of all ages from families with kids and dogs to seniors and tourists.
They can help bring foot traffic and customers to other local businesses, including restaurants, coffee shops and bars.
North Port and other Florida communities have also long battled images of retirees, golf carts and bingo nights. Events such as farmers markets as well as arts and music festivals help counter those sleepy, snowbird images.
The end result can be more vibrant downtown areas and showing the best of life in Florida to locals and tourists.
Local governments and business communities should be as supportive as possible of our local farmers markets and other artisan events. That can mean looking at permit fees, zoning regulations and bureaucratic impediments to the events’ success.
Many local governments adjusted some of their rules and fees during the pandemic. Some of those eased regulations should be extended or made permanent to help foster economic drivers — including local outdoor farmers markets.
For local residents, we need to do our best to support local businesses, startups and creatives. They are part of the lifeblood of our communities, neighborhoods and local economies.
And, they are all out in force at farmers markets up and down the coast. The markets and the businesses that fuel those events are worth our robust support.
