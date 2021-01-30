OUR POSITION: We believe Fawcett Memorial Hospital is being unfairly targeted by a nurses union.
He called The Daily Sun newsroom about a month ago. A COVID-19 survivor. He said he was deathly sick. He didn’t think he would make it.
But he did. And he said it was the staff at Fawcett Memorial Hospital he gave all the credit to.
Those are the stories the public won’t hear from National Nurses Union members who have made a business out of picketing Fawcett Memorial. You don’t see them picketing other hospitals in the area and that is not because Fawcett’s care or policies are worse.
We believe the reason you see picketing at Fawcett is because the NNU is the largest nurses union in the nation and Fawcett, we understand, is the only hospital in Charlotte County where the union is represented. Last we checked, in the fall of 2020, Fawcett employs more than 300 nurses, about 60% of whom are affiliated with Nurses United, according to the union.
The 238-bed hospital is owned by the for-profit Hospital Corporation of America (HCA).
The latest picketing was documented in Thursday’s The Daily Sun. It’s not the first time we have sent a reporter/photographer to cover picketing at Fawcett. But we are questioning the fairness.
The NNU contract will be renewed soon and this type of demonstration obviously gives nurses leverage in any negotiations.
But let’s stop right there for a second. Let’s be clear that nurses are under great stress during this pandemic. They work hard. They deserve the best pay they can get. We do not begrudge their attempt to get better wages or better — safer — working conditions. And anyone would be remiss not to listen to their complaints.
Some of the nurses staff writer Anna Bryson talked to Wednesday said the hospital is short-staffed. They complained that during the pandemic they are being asked to care for almost twice as many patients as normal.
Cynthia Butler, a float pool RN, said conditions are unsafe and she has contracted COVID-19 twice while not being furnished an N95 mask.
Alexandria Benjamin, marketing and public relations director for Fawcett, defended the hospital in Byrson’s story.
“No one takes the health and safety of our caregivers more seriously than we do,” Benjamin said. “This labor union continues to use COVID-19 in an attempt to discredit and undermine the extensive work, planning and training we have done to ensure the delivery of high-quality care during the pandemic.
“Despite the challenges hospitals across the country have faced during this past year, including surges, a global shortage of PPE and a nationwide nursing shortage, we are proud of our response and the significant resources we’ve deployed to help keep our colleagues safe and to care for our community.”
Wednesday’s protest was the second in six months in front of Fawcett.
All area hospitals are challenged right now. We have faith they are all doing the best job they can under the circumstances. If we knew different it would be our duty to inform the public and call for changes.
We don’t think that is the case with Fawcett. We believe the regular demonstrations at the hospital give a false impression that management there is less than caring or that treatment there may be unsafe.
We trust Fawcett Memorial Hospital.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.