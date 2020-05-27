OUR POSITION: Florida needs to stop dragging its feet, counting on a Supreme Court order to save the state from having to allow felons to vote.
Gov. Ron DeSantis has been quiet so far as to Sunday’s ruling by a federal judge that Florida cannot stop felons, who still owe court fees or have other financial obligations, from voting. We doubt DeSantis is ready to give up on the fight to prevent 1 million felons from exercising their right to vote. So, unless the governor surprises everyone and throws up his hands in defeat, the conservative Supreme Court looks like an eventual landing spot for the controversy.
In case you haven’t been paying attention, almost two-thirds of Florida voters passed Amendment 4 in 2018 to reverse the state’s Jim Crow-era law barring felons from voting. The amendment gave all felons who have completed all terms of their sentence, including parole or probation, the right to vote.
The crux of the controversy is the wording “all terms.” The Legislature in 2019 defined “all terms” as meaning felons had to have paid all court fees, fines and restitution for their crime. That squashed hopes for hundreds of thousands of felons who cannot afford to pay those fees.
Felons, represented by lawyers from the American Civil Liberties Union and other groups, sued DeSantis, arguing those restrictions were unconstitutional.
Calling the law a “pay-to-vote system,” U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle declared that court fees are a tax, and it creates a new process for determining whether felons are eligible to vote.
“This order holds that the State can condition voting on payment of fines and restitution that a person is able to pay but cannot condition voting on payment of amounts a person is unable to pay,” Hinkle wrote.
That ruling tossed the controversy back into the laps of DeSantis and the Legislature.
While there is no word yet on the next move, it is obvious the Legislature and governor don’t expect to lose this case. That was made clear when the director of Florida’s Division of Elections, Maria Matthews, went on record saying the state has not begun working on a process for allowing hundreds of thousands of felons to vote.
DeSantis and Republicans are concerned what allowing 1 million felons to vote might mean in November’s elections. Florida, being a swing state, is critical to the GOP and President Donald Trump.
Judge Hinkle’s decision has been lauded by some to be a “game-changer” and one law professor, Carl Tobias, said it could be “perhaps the most important ruling in the U.S. now ahead of the November election.”
Coming up with a process to determine which felons can afford to pay fees and which ones cannot will be cumbersome. To deal with the dilemma in time for November elections might not be feasible — even though Hinkle expressed an opinion that it could be done.
We expect DeSantis to delay any chance for felons to vote in November by appealing this decision. That would take it a step closer to eventually being heard by the Supreme Court.
We believe the controversy has played out long enough. Courts have made it clear that Florida’s guidelines amount to a “poll tax” and should be stricken.
It’s time for DeSantis and Florida Republicans to end the fight and begin the process of adhering to the meaning of Amendment 4.
