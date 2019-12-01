OUR POSITION: Charlotte County has every right to go to federal court to appeal a money grab by the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency.
A visit from the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency after a natural disaster, like Hurricane Charley, is celebrated. A return visit, 15 years later and with no disaster in sight, is not so welcome — especially when FEMA is asking you to give up millions of dollars.
That’s the position Charlotte and DeSoto counties are in. FEMA has checked its books and decided that an error was made when it reimbursed the two counties for Hurricane Charley damages. The federal agency wants about $1 million from DeSoto and $5.4 million from Charlotte County — with the possibility of even more payback requests in the future.
Charlotte County Budget Director Gordon Burger told FEMA to go away when they first broached the issue this past summer. Now, Burger and county commissioners are left with no choice but to go to federal court after their second appeal to FEMA was rejected.
FEMA originally requested a refund of about $14 million for work it claimed did not come under guidelines to be funded. The dispute is focusing now on $5.4 million it was “de-obligating” for nine project worksheets that had been authorized in the aftermath of Hurricane Charley, according to a Sun story by Betsy Calvert.
We, and the county, see several problems with this belated request.
First and foremost, Congress passed the Stafford Act in 2017 that basically denied FEMA the right to go back and request refunds on disaster aid after a period of three years. That three-year time frame was emphasized in 2018 when Congress revisited the issue.
Besides the three-year window to collect, FEMA had an initial time frame between 2004 and 2007 when it was supposed to audit all the money it paid out and scrutinize if there were any discrepancies. And, by 2012, FEMA had a deadline to have completed a review of bills and payments to settle any dispute with the local governments that received disaster relief funds.
Neither Burger or any county official will discuss the situation now that an appeal is planned. But, back in the summer when the first notice was given, Burger pointed to turnover in FEMA management and personnel as a problem.
New people can have a new perspective on how funds were spent and no recollection of the event and payments and no working relationship with the local governments. And — as Burger said this summer — a big, powerful agency like FEMA can sit back and “thumb their nose” at the little guys.
We believe the county is right to not want to suddenly come up with $5.4 million to pay a bill it does not owe. The millions requested from local county governments could impact services and possibly even result in a tax hike if emergency funds can’t cover the cost.
And, even though the appeal process does not involve Congress directly, we believe it would behoove Republican Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott along with Republican U.S. Rep. Greg Steube to stand up for their constituents. Perhaps they could put some pressure on FEMA to drop both the DeSoto and Charlotte cases.
The window to dispute any payments is long gone.
