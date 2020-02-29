OUR POSITION: Events like Punta Gorda’s Wine and Jazz Festival and the Seafood and Music Festival last weekend are big draws that boost the local economy and the area’s reputation.
At one point during the Punta Gorda Wine and Jazz Festival, someone asked for a show of hands how many people were from outside Charlotte County. Close to half the crowd raised their hand or let out a yell. Quite impressive.
The Feb. 22 festival, in Punta Gorda’s Laishley Park, drew more than 2,000 people to the city. To say it was an economic success would be an understatement.
The event, like others scheduled throughout the year in Charlotte County, means more than just a great opportunity to enjoy good music and food while mingling with friends old and new. It’s a chance for people who don’t know Punta Gorda and Charlotte County to discover our little bit of paradise.
“This event was designed to fill the hotel rooms, to fill the restaurants, to have people experience us (Punta Gorda as a city),” John Wright, president of the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce, told Sun writer Daniel Sutphin. “Many of our sponsors, such as real estate agents, have gotten clients from the Wine & Jazz Festival and that was their first exposure to this great city of ours. It’s a great way of introducing ourselves, showing our best traits.”
The Wine and Jazz Festival is the Punta Gorda’s Chamber’s signature event, albeit certainly not the only big shindig this busy group puts together each year. Wright is deservedly proud of its success and the fact so many people from all over Florida flock to the outdoor stage each year is evidence of its popularity.
But, it’s not the only game in town.
As far as crowds go, last weekend’s three-day Seafood and Jazz Festival at City Marketplace in Punta Gorda was also a huge success. The free event offered a variety of food, mostly from the sea but also including items like mini-donuts and cookies. The lineup of bands that played Friday evening and most of the day Saturday and Sunday was as impressive as it was diverse.
And, with probably 2,000 or more each day Saturday and Sunday, it certainly gave the city and the county exposure.
The two events on the same weekend made finding a parking place on Saturday a challenge in the city. All the more reason to consider the parking garage planned for the Charlotte County Events Center if the penny sales tax is extended in November.
The traffic and parking, however, are a small price to pay for the entertainment provided in Punta Gorda.
Besides last weekend’s two big events we can look forward to the annual Block Party, April 25.
And we cannot ignore Matt and Nick Nemec’s annual crowd pleasers. The local entrepreneurs sponsored the big Funk Fest just a couple of weeks ago and also bring huge crowds and exciting music alternatives to their Big Orange music festival and their Peace River Revival music fest.
All this, and more, is building Punta Gorda’s reputation as a happening place. No one should mind being stamped as the city to go to for good food and good music.
The door’s open. Come on in and visit Punta Gorda and Charlotte County. Maybe our guests will decide to stay a while.
