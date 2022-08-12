OUR POSITION: The news that Sarasota Memorial Hospital plans to build a new facility in North Port was long overdue, but very exciting just the same.

We can almost picture Sam George doing a little Irish jig, or maybe even a break dance, when he got the news. The long-time advocate and leader in the fight to get a hospital in North Port probably had plenty of others ready to do a little dance in celebration of Sarasota Memorial Hospital’s announcement that it is building in Sarasota County’s largest city, finally.


