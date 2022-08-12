OUR POSITION: The news that Sarasota Memorial Hospital plans to build a new facility in North Port was long overdue, but very exciting just the same.
We can almost picture Sam George doing a little Irish jig, or maybe even a break dance, when he got the news. The long-time advocate and leader in the fight to get a hospital in North Port probably had plenty of others ready to do a little dance in celebration of Sarasota Memorial Hospital’s announcement that it is building in Sarasota County’s largest city, finally.
George and a host of others have been pleading for a hospital in North Port for a decade or more. There were always roadblocks and excuses.
First, it was the Certificate of Need that stood in the way. That was a Florida state law that said a before a hospital could be built or enlarged it had to meet criteria that showed the need. Then it had to apply and be granted permission.
It was a difficult hurdle to clear since any hospital within miles could challenge the application and thwart the request.
In 2019, however, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed legislation to end the practice. So, without the requirement for a Certificate of Need, George and others hoped the way had been cleared for a hospital to be built in their city.
You can imagine the disappointment when SMH announced it was building a new hospital near Interstate 75 in Venice instead.
North Port residents can probably thank that Venice hospital for the good news. That’s because the huge success of that facility likely showed SMH how badly a hospital is needed in North Port — and how much revenue is possible.
In the first six months of operation, the new SMH-Venice hospital served more than 16,000 visits to its emergency room, admitted about 5,200 patients, performed more than 1,400 surgeries and delivered about five dozen babies, according to a news release.
That success beat all expectations and even pushed SMH to plan an expansion for that location. The hospital will add 68 more private patient suites by early 2024, said SMH-Venice President Sharon Roush said in the release.
The long wait for its own hospital has been a prickly topic for North Port. The city’s taxpayers pour more than $2 million of taxes into the SMH system annually. Advocates for a North Port hospital have long argued they were not getting much of a bang for their bucks — even though SMH built an emergency facility a few years ago.
When the Certificate of Need requirement was killed, several members of the North Port community sought out other hospital corporations to come to North Port. Whether the city could support a hospital with one in Venice, another in Englewood and two in Port Charlotte was always a sticking point.
George, a board member with ShorePoint Health and a co-founder of the Community Health Action Team to drive a health-provider to North Port, was thrilled with Thursday’s news.
Plans announced this week call for Sarasota Memorial Hospital-North Port to be built on a 32-acre site in the 4900 block of Sumter Boulevard near I-75. Sarasota Memorial purchased the parcel in 2007 with the idea to eventually build a hospital in North Port.
Barring something unpredictable, that hospital will be ready to serve city residents and others in about three years. It’s great news for the city and all those who never gave up the campaign to bring a hospital to their town.
